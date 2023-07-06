The LA Lakers fell 109-99 to the San Antonio Spurs in their second California Classic Summer League game on Wednesday. However, Lakers fans were still very encouraged by the play of two of their team’s young prospects.

This came as 2022 No. 35 pick Max Christie finished with 25 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block and four 3-pointers on 53.8% shooting.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Max Christie tonight:



25 Points

4 Rebounds

4 Assists

1 Steal

1 Block

53% FG

4/5 3PM Max Christie tonight:25 Points4 Rebounds 4 Assists1 Steal1 Block53% FG4/5 3PM https://t.co/a0TNN2mAyW

Meanwhile, 2023 No. 17 draft pick Jalen Hood-Schifino finished with 20 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal on 47.1% shooting.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Jalen Hood-Schifino tonight:



20 Points

4 Assists

3 Rebounds

1 Steal Jalen Hood-Schifino tonight:20 Points4 Assists 3 Rebounds1 Steal https://t.co/jQ7V6NbUZG

Following the game, Lakers fans took to Twitter to praise the young duo:

“Future of the league,” one fan said of Christie.

“Rookie of the year!,” another fan said of Hood-Schifino.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Max Christie’s 25-point performance:

PlaybyPlayBark @playbyplaybark @TheHoopCentral This who we needed Malik Beasley to be @TheHoopCentral This who we needed Malik Beasley to be

Jefé  @ISwagLife100 @TheHoopCentral @lLoveLakers Max has always shown potential just needs to grow and mature as a professional. Great raw talent. iMO @TheHoopCentral @lLoveLakers Max has always shown potential just needs to grow and mature as a professional. Great raw talent. iMO

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Jalen Hood-Schifino’s 20-point performance:

Mark Alter (Jacked/Handsum) @d1father @TheHoopCentral Reason why he was #2 on my big board sad he has 2 play 4 such bad market -mark @TheHoopCentral Reason why he was #2 on my big board sad he has 2 play 4 such bad market -mark

obama prism @obama_prism19 @TheHoopCentral @IndianaHQ He’d be the greatest player of all time if he could make a single three @TheHoopCentral @IndianaHQ He’d be the greatest player of all time if he could make a single three

Zai @zaidontmiss @TheHoopCentral seen enough lakers winning 82 games @TheHoopCentral seen enough lakers winning 82 games

Jalen Hood-Schifino on his NBA Summer League debut

LA Lakers rookie point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino

Jalen Hood-Schifino’s impressive Summer League performance against the San Antonio Spurs came after he struggled in his debut game against the Miami Heat on Monday.

The No. 17 pick finished with 15 points on just 31.6% shooting as the Lakers fell 107-90 to Miami. Following his debut, Hood-Schifino spoke about what it was like adjusting to the increased level of competition:

“Obviously it wasn’t the outcome that I wanted or my teammates wanted, but at the end of the day it’s Summer League just to develop, learn and get better and it’s my first game,” Hood-Schifino said.

“But I feel like as the game went on I got more aggressive and started to be more aggressive and get downhill a little bit. But like I said, first game so just learn from it, watch the film and be ready to go on Wednesday against the Spurs.”

When asked what the biggest difference is between Summer League and college, the Lakers rookie spoke about the difference in spacing:

“It was definitely a little bit more spacing, that was it,” Hood-Schifino said.

“Obviously guys were able to hit shots, knock down shots. Heat did a good job defending as far as being in lanes, being active and things like that. But probably just the spacing.”

Given his performance in Game 2, it appears that it didn’t take long for Hood-Schifino to make the necessary adjustments. If he can continue to develop, Hood-Schifino may be able to play a sizeable role off the bench as an extra ball handler for the Lakers next season.

Coach Rome @Rome_Beast it took jalen hood schifino one half a summer league game to adjust to this SL environment



rn he looks under control aggressive and playing at his own pace



man i love this kid already bro



he’s gonna be a gamer man it took jalen hood schifino one half a summer league game to adjust to this SL environment rn he looks under control aggressive and playing at his own pace man i love this kid already bro he’s gonna be a gamer man

