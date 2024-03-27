Lakers fans sound off on Taurean Prince’s minutes security after outrageous turnover follows with ill-advised 3 

LA Lakers fans aren't particularly happy with Taurean Prince after committing multiple turnovers in their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers have been on a three-game winning streak. However, with the way Prince played on Tuesday, fans weren't thrilled with his performance.

Fans on social media sounded off and ranted about the way Taurean Prince dished a poor pass to Jaxson Hayes. Prince then followed it up with a poor three-point shot attempt which made fans even more question the Lakers forward's minutes he gets in-game. Here's what some fans had to say on social media:

"Funniest part about this is homie launched an ill advised 3 the very next possession with no feelings 💀 he feels safe AF"

"The announcers said "doing that will get you on darvin ham's bad side", NO IT WONT CAUSE ITS TAUREAN PRINCE"

"That’s Darvin’s bestie… Darvin: Go Twin!!"

"TP and Hayes tryna be showtime is what pissed me off more than anything tonight💀 "

"How tf is he still in"

"The IQ... 😭😭😭 "

"We down and he does that bull"

"When Reggie Jackson says no u really fucked up big time"

LeBron James and Anthony Davis play better without Taurean Prince in the lineup

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been teammates on the LA Lakers for five seasons, achieving success with an NBA championship win in 2020. They also captured the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament this season. However, with James in the latter stages of his career and Davis contending with various injuries, questions arise regarding the effectiveness of their partnership.

Recent statistics reveal that when James and Davis share the court, they possess the ninth-best net differential, outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per hundred possessions, according to senior NBA Reporter Jovan Buha. Buha also highlights that the duo's performance improves significantly when they play without Taurean Prince, an eight-year NBA veteran.

When Prince is not on the court alongside James and Davis, their net differential increases to the second-best in the league, with a margin of 10.1 points per hundred possessions. These statistics suggest that the Lakers organization may need to reconsider Prince's role on the team in future seasons.

Looking at Taurean Prince's current numbers, he's averaging 9.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He enjoyed a strong start to the season scoring 18 points against the Denver Nuggets in their first game and 20 points against the Sacramento Kings in their third game. However, Prince has struggled for consistency as the season progresses.