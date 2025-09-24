Lakers Free Agency News: NBA insider predicts $26 million deal for 'underrated' 6-ft-8 forward to build roster around Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of expectations riding on their backs for the upcoming NBA season. With Luka Doncic getting into better shape and LeBron James showing signs of a possible exit from LA, the next season is shaping up to be a pivotal one for the franchise and the fans.
The Lakers have made a few significant moves in the offseason. They brought in Deandre Ayton to eliminate their big man troubles and signed former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart to bolster their defensive game. The front office has primarily focused on retaining key players from last season's roster. However, they have yet to extend their forward Rui Hachimura.
On Tuesday's episode of "The Zach Lowe Show," NBA insider Zach Lowe shared his thoughts on the roster situation and predicted an extension offer LA can propose to 6-foot-8 Hachimura.
"They can offer Rui Hachimura enough money to pique his interest," he said. "I think his extension would start somewhere around 26 million and go up from there based on his current salary. I think Rui Hachimura is good. I think he's actually underrated." (Timestamp: 28:38)
Later, Lowe broke down the roster situation and starting positions for players on the Lakers roster.
"When I hear the discussions about who would come off the bench if they decide to [start] Marcus Smart, he's a de facto answer, and I get that because it's not going to be Ayton," Lowe said. "You're not going to start small.
"And it's not going to be any of the LeBron, Luka, and Reaves, it's politically probably difficult for that to happen."
The insider said he did not see any problem in Hachimura coming off the bench to play around superstars.
Exploring Rui Hachimura's current contract with the Lakers
Rui Hachimura signed a three-year $51 million contract with the Lakers in 2023. He will earn $18,259,259 in the upcoming season and will play the final year of his contract next season. If the Purple and Gold do not extend him, he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026-27.
Last season, the forward played 59 games for LA, starting in 57, averaging 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game on 50.9% shooting, including 41.3% from deep.
