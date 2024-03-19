Lakers manhandle Hawks in 31-point win but NBA fans remain unfazed: "Love beating up on bad teams"

The LA Lakers easily routed the Atlanta Hawks 136-105 on Monday behind superb games from LeBron James, D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis. Atlanta tried to keep up but without Trae Young, Quin Snyder’s team could only do so much. LA steadily left its opponent in the dust as the game wore on.

Dejounte Murray, Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela led the Hawks’ gallant stand but the hosts couldn’t be stopped. The difference-maker in the game was the visitors’ paltry shooting from behind the arc. Atlanta’s 9-for-41 clip from long range held them from keeping LA within striking distance.

After the game, fans promptly reacted to the Lakers’ win against the struggling Hawks that didn’t have their superstar point guard:

“Lakers love beating up on bad teams”

Los Angeles owns a 37-32 win-loss slate for ninth in the Western Conference. They are taking care of teams they are supposed to beat, holding an 18-8 mark versus sub .500 teams. LeBron James and his teammates, however, are only 19-24 when matched up against teams above .500.

Against the Lakers, the Hawks’ inability to hit wide-open 3-pointers doomed them. They were pretty much equal with their opponents in every other statistic. It was the disparity in outside shooting efficiency that told the tale of the game.

Dejounte Murray went 1-for-9 and Jalen Johnson finished the night with a 2-for-11 clip from deep. Bojan Bogdanovic topped the team, hitting 3-for-5 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, D’Angelo Russell had an impressive outing from behind the arc, making 6-of-10 attempts. The rest of LA’s starters finished 4-for-12 from deep. It was all the advantage the hosts needed to get back to the win column after consecutive losses to the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Basketball fans can’t wait to see how the Lakers will perform down the stretch of the season

The win versus the Atlanta Hawks helped the LA Lakers regain the ninth spot in the Western Conference over the Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry and the Dubs’ 119-112 loss to the injury-hampered New York Knicks on Monday also helped Los Angeles’ cause.

LA is trying to chase down the Sacramento Kings (39-28) for the sixth spot in the Western Conference. Surpassing the Kings in the standings, though, will be tough as “King James” and co are 0-4 in the season series. They need to end up with a better record than them to clinch the sixth seed and outright playoff ticket.

Only three teams, the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards, in the LA Lakers’ remaining schedule are below .500. They will have a tough fight in their hands as their other opponents are jockeying for playoff positioning. Fans will be excited to see how they will do in high-stakes games versus top opponents in the next few weeks.