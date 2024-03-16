Lakers Twitter berates LeBron James and Co. after team practices closing out shooters ahead of key clash vs Warriors

Basketball fans can't wait to see Steph Curry's Warriors take on LeBron James' Lakers on Saturday. James and his teammates will be at home to take on the Bay Area team for a crucial game that will likely have playoff implications. On top of LA’s preparation will be stopping or limiting the Dubs’ three-point shooting.

With superstar Curry set to return from a three-game absence due to an injury, Golden State’s attack will likely return to its usual deadly form. “Chef Curry’s” presence will make the Warriors a tough team to deal with on the perimeter. LA’s on-ball and help defense will have to be crisp and precise to prevent their opponents’ shooters from getting into a rhythm.

Curry, Klay Thompson, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga will not shy away from launching behind the arc if they get an opening. On Friday, the LA Lakers scrimmaged with defending the three-point line given emphasis.

Lakers fans want to see LeBron James and his teammates execute the defensive plan vs Warriors

In the 120-107 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, the LA Lakers were burned on numerous occasions by timely threes. Harrison Barnes drilled four of his seven triples in the pivotal quarter to keep the Lakers from completing a couple of mini-runs.

Laker Nation wants LeBron James and his teammates to execute their plan of limiting 3-pointers versus the Warriors to avoid a repeat.

"Why couldn’t Bron close out like that in the Kings game?"

In the said clip, LeBron James and Austin Reaves were part of a team that was asked to defend the three-point line. They were up against a training staff whose sole purpose was to move the ball around across four corners for a wide-open attempt from deep. The ball moved swiftly and decisively from one person to another before it found an open shooter.

James and Reaves converged quickly on the said player but not before a triple was launched. Everyone in the gym appreciated the effort and the hustle but the attempt might have been converted by someone from the Golden State Warriors. LA’s defense will have to be better than what the clip showed. Otherwise, the Dubs’ outside shooting could be a problem that will bite them the entire game.

Golden State is second-best in the NBA behind the Boston Celtics in 3-pointers made per game with 14.8 3PM. LeBron James and the Lakers know limiting the Warriors from getting that average will be key. The Dubs' offense is usually in rhythm when they hit that number. Steph Curry and his crew will be tough to contain if they reach that figure on Saturday in LA.