Lakers Twitter explodes after clutch Spencer Dinwiddie block on Damian Lillard seals win: "LAME TIME GOT SENT PACKING"

The LeBron James-less LA Lakers pulled off a shocking upset win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night behind clutch efforts from D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie. Russell, who had 44 points, six rebounds and nine assists on 17 of 25 shooting, including 9 of 12 on 3s, hit the game-winning floater with six seconds left.

Meanwhile, Dinwiddie had the game-winning block on Lillard's step-back attempt from midrange. The Lakers won the contest 123-122 despite trailing by six points with 1:54 left. It was one of the best wins of the year for LA, coming off a shambolic 130-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

To do it against the Bucks, who played with a healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, made the win sweeter, especially with LeBron inactive. The Lakers also had a hobbled Anthony Davis for much of the fourth quarter after he injured his left arm while attempting to draw a charge on Giannis.

LA Lakers Twitter can't contain it as D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie take over in clutch

The Lakers fans have had a tough ride with the team's mixed results this season. Every win counts with less than 20 games left and the Lakers reeling in 10th. The result against the Bucks was crucial given the context and the way the game unfolded, Lakernation couldn't help but turn in frenzied reactions to the win.

"GAME WINNING BASKET AND LAME TIME GOT SENT PACKING," one fan wrote mocking Damian Lillard' "Dame Time" monicker.

More reactions followed as the Lakers fans celebrated the win over Damian Lillard and the Bucks:

Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Lakers game recap

The Milwaukee Bucks started the game as the favorites after LeBron James was ruled out with an ankle issue hours before tipoff. The LA Lakers, somehow, managed to keep it a close game. Anthony Davis made the difference at the start before D'Angelo Russell took over.

The Lakers entered halftime with a four-point lead, leading by nine at one stage. Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura also chipped in spurts as Reaves had 18 points, five rebounds and seven assists, while Rui Hachimura finished with 12 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bucks were in the game mainly because of Giannis Antetokounmpo's 34 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists and Damian Lillard's 28 points and 12 assists. But they received significant support from the role players after four other players finished with 10+ points.

The Bucks and Lakers shot 16 3s apiece. LA shooting 52.2% over Milwaukee's 49.5% made the difference. The Bucks turned the tide in the fourth with a 32-27 advantage, but the Lakers held on in the last two minutes to steal a deserving victory.

They improve to 35-30, while the Bucks drop to 41-23.