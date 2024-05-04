"Lakers should have verbally abused him" - NBA fans react to D'Angelo Russell being fined $25K for abusing referee

The LA Lakers' fans have been critical of their team since it lost to the Denver Nuggets, and D'Angelo Russell has been on the receiving end of that criticism. His tough season isn't done yet, despite the team already being eliminated as the league fined him $25,000 on Saturday.

This fine comes after the Lakers point guard reportedly abused a game official verbally after the 108-106 Game 5 loss on Monday night. Fans were made aware of the fine through the NBA Communications account on X, which was later reposted by a Laker fan page.

This latest development regarding "D'Lo" has attracted a plethora of reactions from fans. Many poured on the criticism, with some using it as an opportunity to recall his and the team's lackluster performances in the playoffs.

"The Lakers should have verbally abused him after he scored 0 points in Game 3," @BooyahRayan wrote.

"Crying at the refs after you had a 27-9 free throw advantage is hilarious lmao," @adamjones3232 pointed out.

"Fined for being a**????" @pug1x posted.

Not all the fans went after D'Angelo Russell and the Lakers. Some pointed out that they were also disappointed in the officiating.

"The officials are the ones who should be fined," @IDAIKTco wrote.

"If the refs were better this would not happen so much," @my3kids2811 posted.

"Here's something all basketball fans would appreciate. How about training referees to know basketball? How about training them to be fair and balanced? How about training them when a call is obvious on replay and they don't overturn it being stubborn," @Lakr4lyfe1 commented.

There were several incidents in the Lakers-Nuggets series that saw LA's players voice their displeasure toward the officials. One specific incident occurred in Game 2, where LeBron James was left visibly upset as he argued on behalf of D'Lo after officials overturned a foul that Michael Porter Jr. supposedly committed on the Laker guard.

D'Angelo Russell tweets about missed call from Game 2 against the Nuggets

The Lakers lost Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets by just two points after leading by 20. In the third quarter, their lead had been cut down to 10, and D'Angelo Russell tried to widen the gap once more. At the 39-second mark of that contest, he drove to the basket while being guarded by Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.

As D'Lo took off for the layup, Porter's arm hit the Laker guard in the face. Initially, it was called a foul, but coach Michael Malone decided that it was a good time to challenge.

This prompted the officials to review the play, which resulted in the call being overturned. This meant that the referees decided that there was no foul and that D'Lo could not take his free throws.

The Nuggets would go on to chip away at the Laker lead, and by the time the fourth quarter came to an end, they were victorious 101-99 and had taken a 2-0 series lead. After the game, D'Angelo Russell took to X (formerly Twitter) to have his say about the third-quarter incident.

"That's a foul, we all saw it on national television," D'Lo wrote.

The Lakers were quite frustrated with the officiating throughout the series, and it all culminated in Game 5. There is currently no news on what exactly D'Angelo Russell said to the official, but it is likely a result of the frustration that has built up throughout the series.