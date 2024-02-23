"Larry Bird would've never done such a thing" - NBA fans clown Jayson Tatum for making his MVP case citing Celtics' stacked roster

Jayson Tatum is playing at an elite level this season, leading the Boston Celtics to first place (44-12 record) in the Eastern Conference. Regarding NBA MVP, however, Tatum is in an intriguing scenario. However, some fans do not see him in clear running for it due to the caliber of teammates he is playing with.

Expand Tweet

Thursday night saw the Celtics defeat the Chicago Bulls 129-112. In the post-match interview, Tatum acknowledged he doesn't have the numbers to back up his case for the MVP award compared to other candidates. However, he argued that the team's dynamic and identity don't require him to score as much as before. Still, he is asked to do a little bit of everything.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Several NBA fans clowned the player for his comments, sharing their reactions on X.

"Imagine lobbying for yourself publicly about the MVP award in the middle of the season? Larry Bird would've never done such a thing," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans thought Tatum's comments as him "begging" to receive the NBA MVP award. Further, he was making excuses as to why he doesn't have incredible individual stats this season.

From that perspective, NBA fans don't see Tatum as a clear favorite to take home the Michael Jordan trophy. Instead, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are favored over him.

How does Jayson Tatum stack up in the NBA MVP race?

Regarding the NBA MVP race, how does Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum stack up compared to the remaining candidates? As of this writing, the five-time NBA All-Star is in fifth place for winning one of the most prestigious awards in the league.

This season, Tatum is averaging 27.1 points (47.5% shooting, including 36.6% from 3-point range), 8.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The numbers are down compared to his 30-point 2022-23 season. However, this is due to adding new pieces, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, also requiring touches.

Derrick White has also increased his production and shot attempts this season, benefitting the team's success, which is a credit to Tatum's sacrifice.

Interestingly, his decrease in points average has increased his shotmaking efficiency, especially from beyond the arc. Further, Tatum has taken a jump in assists average, with his decision-making taking another leap this season, which is impressive.