'Laziest alleged great defender ever': LeBron James catches Lakers fans' flak for claiming he's not conserving energy on court

LeBron James has said on a few occasions that the NBA robbed him of the Defensive Player of the Year award during the 2012-13 season. He was the favorite to win it but placed second to Marc Gasol, who was then with the Memphis Grizzlies. James also finished in the top three of the said award a couple of times and earned All-NBA Defensive Team selections six times in his career. Over the last five years or so, however, his play on that end has been criticized by some.

Age and injuries may have forced him to take his foot off the pedal on the defensive end. There are hilarious compilations of viral clips where the self-proclaimed GOAT showed unenthusiastic effort in preventing opponents from scoring. James even made it to Shaquille O’Neal’s “Shaqtin a’ Fool” for his lackadaisical defensive play.

LeBron James, following the LA Lakers’ loss to the Orlando Magic, was asked about his defensive responsibilities for the team. The NBA’s all-time points leader responded that he's "not one to conserve energy."

Some fans quickly ripped him on Twitter/X:

"When does this ni**a tell the truth? This is most laziest alleged great defender ever"

LeBron James’ role on the offensive end is glaring. He’s almost always the engine that makes the Lakers’ offense hum. His ability to see the floor, diagnose defenses and create havoc when going to the basket is as excellent as ever.

It’s on the defensive end that he sometimes takes a breather. Given that he’s turning 38 years old in December and playing his 21st season, such lapses on that part of the floor are almost expected. Still, when the game is on the line, more often than not, he steps up to lead and carry his team.

Injuries to Rui Hachimura, Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jalen-Hood Schifino forced Lakers coach Darvin Ham into difficult decisions. For the second straight game, he played with an eight-man rotation.

The LA Lakers planned to keep LeBron James playing 28-32 minutes per game. They accomplished that only in the Lakers’ season-opener against the Denver Nuggets when he was on the floor for 29 minutes. Since then, he has played at least 33 MPG.

The Lakers understand he may take a breather or two during the game. His presence on the court is worth the occasional slack on the defensive end.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers’ next three games will still be on the road

After the Orlando Magic game, the LA Lakers will travel to Miami to take on the Heat on Monday. They will also be in Houston on Wednesday and Phoenix on Friday. An injury-riddled lineup on the road will test the Lakers’ resolve and resilience.

LeBron James, however, will not be worried with their 3-3 record. Last season, they lost their first five games and were 1-5 after six games. They eventually hit 2-10 to tie the worst start in franchise history. And yet, the team still reached the Western Conference finals.

The win-loss mark will not worry them as much as the health of “King James” and Anthony Davis. They can still afford losses early in the season as long as they can hit their stride as the season progresses.