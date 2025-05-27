  • home icon
  • "Lazy player" - Fans react to Lakers trade rumors sending Rui Hachimura out of LA to add to supporting cast

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 27, 2025 02:28 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Rui Hachimura has been a fixture in LA Lakers trade rumors following the team’s first-round exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves in late April. GM Rob Pelinka told reporters after a 103-96 Game 6 loss that he would upgrade the roster around LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Hachimura could be their best asset in acquiring a quality starting center.

Fans reacted to the possibility of the Japanese moving to another team after three seasons in Hollywood.

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan commented:

Rui Hachimura will be in the final of a three-year, $51 million deal he signed in 2023 when the 2025-26 campaign starts. Hachimura, who will earn $18.2 million next season, joins Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber on the list of players with expiring contracts. Hachimura's contract and averages of 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game make him an attractive name in the trade market.

Rob Pelinka told reporters after the Game 5 loss that the failed Mark Williams trade gave him little time and limited options to upgrade the roster. The LA Lakers paid dearly for it when they could not match the size of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Pelinka looks to upgrade the frontline, which could end Hachimura’s stay in LA.

Rui Hachimura showed his value in the 2025 NBA playoffs

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick started Rui Hachimura every game in the 2025 playoffs. In the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Japanese averaged 14.8 PPG, which tied his career high, 4.6 RPG and 1.0 APG.

Hachimura often played out of position when Redick decided to bench center Jaxson Hayes. The former Washington Wizards star had no qualms tangling with Rudy Gobert in the paint or chasing Anthony Edwards in the perimeter.

On offense, Hachimura's 48.4% clip from behind the arc, the best on the team, gave the Lakers much-needed spacing. Redick praised Hachimura for his commitment to do as asked on both ends of the floor.

The Lakers might want to dangle Rui Hachimura in the offseason. To get a quality center to replace Anthony Davis, the versatile forward might be Rob Pelinka’s best trade asset. Teams who could be interested in Hachimura could look at the 2025 playoffs and determine his value.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

