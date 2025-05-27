"Lazy player" - Fans react to Lakers trade rumors sending Rui Hachimura out of LA to add to supporting cast

Rui Hachimura has been a fixture in LA Lakers trade rumors following the team’s first-round exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves in late April. GM Rob Pelinka told reporters after a 103-96 Game 6 loss that he would upgrade the roster around LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Hachimura could be their best asset in acquiring a quality starting center.

Fans reacted to the possibility of the Japanese moving to another team after three seasons in Hollywood.

August Rush @Scrumpdiddlyish It needs to happen. I see now why he got pushed down on the Wizards bench. He’s a lazy player. He’ll give you intensity a game or two but disappear. The team needs more dawgs that can give it every game and shine when the stars are having off games.

Ray Ray Broom Broom @Acekiker Why would they trade the only big who produced consistently on both side of the floor...

Ramy Wokowicz @elsavajeRW Legitimate possibility? There's no way the Lakers have a decent offseason without including his $18M expiring deal in trades.

Lakers101 @bray_lo23 If they want to actually make change and go into training camp with a legit roster then yeah they have to. I like Rui but this is the only way.

Royal Pedigree @godpunishdevi1 The most consistent scorer we have and they want to get rid of him?

Rui Hachimura will be in the final of a three-year, $51 million deal he signed in 2023 when the 2025-26 campaign starts. Hachimura, who will earn $18.2 million next season, joins Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber on the list of players with expiring contracts. Hachimura's contract and averages of 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game make him an attractive name in the trade market.

Rob Pelinka told reporters after the Game 5 loss that the failed Mark Williams trade gave him little time and limited options to upgrade the roster. The LA Lakers paid dearly for it when they could not match the size of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Pelinka looks to upgrade the frontline, which could end Hachimura’s stay in LA.

Rui Hachimura showed his value in the 2025 NBA playoffs

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick started Rui Hachimura every game in the 2025 playoffs. In the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Japanese averaged 14.8 PPG, which tied his career high, 4.6 RPG and 1.0 APG.

Hachimura often played out of position when Redick decided to bench center Jaxson Hayes. The former Washington Wizards star had no qualms tangling with Rudy Gobert in the paint or chasing Anthony Edwards in the perimeter.

On offense, Hachimura's 48.4% clip from behind the arc, the best on the team, gave the Lakers much-needed spacing. Redick praised Hachimura for his commitment to do as asked on both ends of the floor.

The Lakers might want to dangle Rui Hachimura in the offseason. To get a quality center to replace Anthony Davis, the versatile forward might be Rob Pelinka’s best trade asset. Teams who could be interested in Hachimura could look at the 2025 playoffs and determine his value.

