"League is going to get cooked": Victor Wembanyama's sensational home debut has NBA fans going nuts

Victor Wembanyama continues to impress in NBA preseason games. After a superb debut against the OKC Thunder on Monday, “Wemby” had another terrific game performance versus the Miami Heat. After 23 minutes of playing time, the rookie finished with 23 points, hitting 66% of his shots, and added four rebounds, four assists and three blocks. He is showing why basketball analysts have called him a generational talent.

San Antonio Spurs fans saw for the first time the highly-touted center play in front of them. He didn’t disappoint them with another scintillating display of mobility, skills and smarts.

Fans promptly reacted to Victor Wembanyama’s performance:

“I can only say one thing: the league is going to get cooked.”

Unlike in the Summer League games in Las Vegas where he looked a little jittery, “Wemby” was on point right from the jump. He was the Spurs’ anchor on both ends of the floor and he did his job very well. Bam Adebayo, however, did not play. The Miami Heat center, one of the best two-way players in the NBA, might have provided a sterner test.

Still, Victor Wembanyama was captivating. He had several highlight-reel plays that had the crowd lustily cheering for him. In one sequence early in the third quarter, he showed his unique blend of size, skills and shotmaking.

No player may have been able to block, let alone contest his step-back jump shot. The 7-foot-center’s fully outstretched frame was too much for anyone to challenge. Miami’s only hope was for the shot not to go in. Unfortunately for them, Wembanyama made the basket.

Victor Wembanyama and Jeremy Sochan offer a tantalizing partnership for the San Antonio Spurs

On numerous occasions during the San Antonio Spurs versus Miami Heat game, Jeremy Sochan played point guard. Sometimes, Victor Wembanyama would screen for him and pop up at the top. Two of the San Antonio Spurs’ biggest players were out on the perimeter concocting ways of beating the Miami Heat defense. In one play, they led the Spurs' fastbreak attack that resulted in a "Wemby" dunk.

On the other end of the floor, Wembanyama’s rim protection was obvious. But, almost overlooked was Sochan and Devin Vassell’s defense on the perimeter. The Spurs have something brewing with their young stars. It will be interesting to see how they develop their chemistry, particularly with “Wemby” and Sochan.

Jeremy Sochan finished with 10 points, 6 rebounds, three assists and one steal. Vassell ended the night with 21 points, highlighted by 6-7 shooting from behind the arc, and added three assists, one steal and one block.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich would have liked what he had seen from his core players.