'League about to rig the finals' - NBA fans clamor over Lakers-Celtics as astonishing numbers usher in league’s new era

On Saturday night, the new-look LA Lakers squared off against the Boston Celtics for the first time. Following this primetime battle, fans were in awe at the record-breaking numbers it did on TV.

Ad

The league announced Tuesday that this was the most-watched non-Christmas Day regular season game in nearly a decade. It averaged over four-and-half million viewers, peaking at 5.3 during one stretch.

There are many reasons why basketball fans tuned in to see this showdown between the Lakers and Celtics. The biggest being that it kicked off a new era of the league's most iconic rivalry. With Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum both in the prime of their careers, these matchups should be high-profile affairs for years to come.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shortly after the NBA announced just how well this matchup did on TV, fans flooded social media with reactions. Many joked that the league will make sure these teams reach the finals to secure good ratings.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others poked fun at those who joined in on the discourse that the league was in a bad place because ratings were down earlier in this season.

"The ‘viewership is down’ crowd is in shambles," one fan said.

"I was told ratings were down and people didn’t want to watch teams shoot 3s," another fan said.

"Please tell me more about how this league is dying. Bring on the 3 pointers!!!!" Said one fan.

Ad

In front of this record-setting audience, it was the Celtics who walked out with a 111-101 victory over LA. Jayson Tatum was a major catalyst in the win, ending the night with 40 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Jeff Teague gives blunt take on LA Lakers facing Boston Celtics in NBA Finals

While many fans joked about the league rigging the NBA Finals for the Lakers and Celtics, one former player doesn't want to see it happen. In Jeff Teague's eyes, he feels it wouldn't be a competitive series.

Ad

After these storied franchises made history on Saturday, Teague discussed the matchup on his Club 520 podcast. When the idea of them meeting in the finals came up, the longtime point guard stated that Boston would win in a sweep.

"I don't," Teague said in regards to a Lakers-Celtics finals. "Celtics, that's a sweep."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Even with their superstar duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic, LA would still have a tough time against the Celtics in a potential series. They lack reliable defenders on the wing, limiting their ability to slow down the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. If healthy, Kristaps Porzingis would also have a clear mismatch against this Lakers roster.

Based on how well this game did on TV, it's clear this finals matchup would do big numbers. That said, given the Celtics' clear talent gap, it might not live up to the lofty expectations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback