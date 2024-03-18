"LeBron already preparing for life after NBA" - LeBron James teaming up with JJ Redick on podcast has fans amped

JJ Redick and LeBron James dropped a huge bomb on basketball fans after it was recently announced that the pair would be teaming up. They are combining for a brand new basketball-centric podcast called 'Mind the Game.'

JJ Redick, who played for 15 seasons in the NBA, already hosts a podcast called 'The Old Man and the Three' and is also currently an analyst for ESPN. As such, Redick can be considered a veteran in this line of work.

Meanwhile, LeBron James, who has been in the NBA for 21 seasons, is considered one of the most high-IQ players. Together, he and Redick will be able to give a fresh perspective on the NBA and the sport of basketball in general.

NBA fans are hyped up for the LeBron James-JJ Redick podcast

Several fans were hyped after the announcement of two NBA veterans joining forces for a podcast.

Most of the people who are hyped up are excited to hear LeBron talk about basketball. Here are some of the reactions from fans regarding his upcoming debut as a podcaster.

"Excited to hear the basketball genius LeBron James speak," one tweet said.

"I could listen to a podcast of LeGoat James all day talking about basketball," said another.

Another fan took the opportunity to continue the trend of adding a noun or a verb after the first syllable of LeBron's name while also expressing support for the podcast.

"LePodcast? We'll be there."

Another fan even shared something that they would want to hear from LeBron and Redick in their podcast, which is the upcoming 2024 Olympics roster for Team USA.

"Excited to hear the talks about Team USA," the fan tweeted. "Some superstars might not even make the team which is interesting."

Meanwhile, some of the fans took this as a hint regarding what LeBron will do once he officially retires from playing professional basketball.

"LeBron already preparing for life after the NBA," chimed one Twitter user.

"LeBron's thinking about retiring," added another.

The debut episode of 'Mind the Game' with JJ Redick and LeBron James will be released on Tuesday, Mar. 19.

As reported by The Athletic, it will be available on various platforms, such as YouTube and there will be episodes released every week, so fans will have something to look forward to regularly.

While this isn't the first time that an active player is doing a podcast, it should still be interesting to hear the LA Lakers superstar display his basketball IQ behind the mic.