“Lebron can’t make 4 without missing” – Steph Curry draining 3-pointers for 5 minutes straight without missing has NBA fans in frenzy

The NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers, Steph Curry, could have a great 2023-24 season as he showcased his greatness on the court once again. The two-time MVP showed off how gifted he is by knocking down 3-pointers for five minutes straight, without missing a single shot.

Curry is the greatest shooter of all time. Fans have seen him consistently knock down long-range shots (3,390 in his career), but a lot of people can't seem to get enough. He's always trying to show what he's capable of and the recent video posted by the Golden State Warriors on X (Twitter).

Watch the five-minute video of Curry not missing a single shot from the right-hand corner.

After watching the video, fans couldn't help but be in awe of his talent. They shared their reactions on social media, and here are some of the best ones.

Anyone who tries to argue over which player is the best shooter should show this video of Steph Curry. It's clear evidence that he'll forever be known as the greatest shooter of all time.

Jarred Vanderbilt shares his experience guarding Steph Curry

LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 2

One of the most exciting things that happened last season was when the LA Lakers matched up against the Warriors in the second round of the playoffs. Two legendary players were headlining, trying to lead their teams to a title.

During the series, there were instances where the Lakers' defensive power forward, Jarred Vanderbilt, had to guard Steph Curry. Most would think that Vanderbilt had an advantage as he stands at 6-foot-9 and has a 7-1 wingspan. But it was the 6-3 Curry who gave the forward a headache in guarding him.

Vanderbilt recently opened up about his experience guarding the point guard:

"Ran like three miles [in Game 2 against the Warriors], chasing Steph around. Obviously, Game 1 did a good job." Vanderbilt said. "Game 2, I actually got hurt in the second game. I think Moses Moody fell on my leg.

"(But) I still got to chase (Steph). Steph just nonstop moving. … It’s a tough task. People don't realize that it's a tough task being the guy that has to chase somebody around."

Vanderbilt isn't the first to admit how difficult it is to guard Curry as De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings had a similar experience during the first round of the playoffs. Still, Steph's endurance is unmatched and often an overlooked aspect of his game which he takes full advantage of.

