LeBron James lauds Sean "Diddy" Combs' $1 million surprise in Howard University return

LeBron James approved Sean "Diddy" Combs' generous donation to Howard University. The rapper-producer gifted his alma mater with $1 million during the university's homecoming weekend. It was a surprise appearance from Combs, who performed at the Yardfest event.

According to ABC7 News, Combs surprised everyone after his performance when he presented a huge check to Howard's president, Dr. Ben Vinson III. It was part of the Grammy Award-winning artist's promise from last year's BET Awards that he'll make a donation to Howard and Jackson State.

James' SpringHill company shared the video of Combs' performance and surprise donation on Instagram. "The King" also shared the post in one of his Instagram stories.

Sean "Diddy" Combs also donated $1 million to Jackson State University back in August. However, Howard University is closer to Combs' heart. He studied at Howard until his sophomore year when he decided to drop out and pursue a music career.

Combs returned in 2014 when he received an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities. He also delivered that year's commencement address, which was the 146th in the university's history.

On the other hand, LeBron James' SpringHill has always been supportive of HBCUs over the years. It was also announced earlier this month that James' "The Shop" will be touring HBCUs this fall to tape episodes of the popular show. Some of the HBCUs on the tour include Tennessee State University, Hampton University, and North Carolina A&T University.

"We are pleased to be a part of The Shop's HBCU tour and to kick off the initiative that will bring awareness to our institutions," TSU president Glenda Glover said in a statement. "TSU has an amazing history, outstanding students and distinguished alumni, and we are excited to share this with the world, especially during our homecoming celebration."

LeBron James shared this on his Instagram stories.

LeBron James entering his 21st NBA season

LeBron James of the LA Lakers against the Golden State Warriors

LeBron James is entering his 21st season in the NBA as one of the best players in the world. He's also entering the season as the oldest player in the league after Andre Iguodala's official retirement announcement. He will be celebrating his 39th birthday in two months, but remains great for his age.

James looked rejuvenated in the offseason and more than ready for Year 21. The LA Lakers are entering the season with a lot of expectations, but the pressure will likely fall on Anthony Davis rather than James. Davis signed a massive three-year, $186 million extension that confirms his place in the team's hierarchy.

