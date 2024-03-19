LeBron James praises Steph Curry and Allen Iverson for having most influence he has ever seen

LeBron James just launched his podcast with JJ Redick titled 'Mind the Game' and it gained a lot of traction from basketball fans from around the world. Known as one of the most influential players, the four-time NBA champion also looks at his peers and admires their impact on the game.

When Steph Curry was mentioned during the podcast, Redick brought up the discussion on the most influential players in basketball. Aside from Michael Jordan, the four-time league MVP acknowledged the influence that Steph Curry and Allen Iverson had on the game. James said:

"When it comes to influence since I've been watching the game, the most influence on the game, and obviously we know what Mike [Jordan] did for the game. Steph [Curry] and Allen Iverson are the two biggest influential guys in our game since I've been watching and covering it."

Steph Curry matches LeBron James with four championships won. The pair faced each other four consecutive times in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018.

On the other hand, Allen Iverson was at his prime when LeBron James entered the NBA in 2003. Both had a chance to team up together with Team USA in the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece, but failed to bring home the Gold medal.

LeBron James gives some similarities on Steph Curry and Allen Iverson's basketball influence

Having played in the NBA for 21 seasons and dedicated his life to basketball, LeBron James displayed signs in his podcast with JJ Redick that he is still a student of the game.

More than just having high-level basketball skills, his observance on the history of the game raised some interesting points. As LeBron cited Steph Curry and Allen Iverson's impact on basketball, he disected the similarities between both players:

"Allen Iverson and Steph [Curry] were so relatable and kids felt like they could be them. They were the guys that was not always counted on, they were small in stature and they just defied the odds."

Aside from the four NBA championships, Steph Curry also won two MVP awards and was the league's scoring champion twice in 2016 and 2021. He has also set numerous 3-point records, including the distinction of hitting the most triples in NBA history.

Meanwhile, Allen Iverson at six feet was the NBA MVP in 2001 and became an 11-time NBA All-Star before retiring in 2011. He also led the league in scoring four times.