"Lebron leaving to Join Bronny" - NBA fans speculate Lakers acquiring Hawks' guards in summer after Bronny James' draft declaration

With Bronny James declaring for the 2024 NBA draft, many fans are speculating how the LA Lakers would position themselves in getting him to play with his father, LeBron James. More than the father-son team-up, some trade scenarios suggest bolstering the Lakers' final few runs with the 20-time NBA All-Star in getting another championship.

In a report of Lakers Daily, it's rumored that the Lakers should aim to target either Trae Young or Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks to join LeBron and Bronny James for the 2024-25 season.

One fan sees that LeBron James would join any team that drafts Bronny, and it would be wise to ge Dejounte Murray just in case the four-time champion leaves his current team.

"Yes sir.. Lebron leaving to Join his son Bronny James whichever team get him so let’s get DeJounte Murray," said @NYCDaFuture_.

The off-season trade rumor had some mixed reactions from fans. Some speculate about who in the roster should be involved in the trade and who to keep as well.

"We should trade Austin (Reaves) for him and keep D.Lo," said @Bron4PF

According to @2real30842261, D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves for Dejounte Murray and Trae Young is going to be the deal, but another one doesn't see it as a fair trade.

"D.Lo and Reaves for Trae and Dejounte take it or leave it," the social media account posts.

"Austin and DLo for Tray and D. Murray? what a turn of events if that happens," said @Jayis2serious.

More so, @bray_lo23 sees acquiring both Murray and Young is an impossible task.

"How in the f*** is it possible get both? or do they mean either or Cuz this is phrased like they want both.

Another said that a trade involving Austin Reaves or Rui Hachimura will make him a Laker hater if it pushes through.

"If we trade Vando, Reavis or Rui, I'm turning into a Laker hater, " said @StrawHatMark_

Another fan reckons the Lakers should just abandon ths trade talk because D'Angelo Russel is better tha DeJounte Murray.

"Dejounte is not better than Dlo stop man," said @blaser212. "And his defense is not that good, I’ll rather bring Caruso and Drummond, and run it back"

How the Lakers could get either or both Dejounte Murray or Trae Young?

By the 2024-25 season, Trae Young will have three years in his contract with the Hawks, and he's slated to earn at least $43 million. Meanwhile, Dejounte Muray has three years and a fourth-year player option on his Hawks contract, with a cheaper $25 million at least per season.

Assuming that Los Angeles would like to retain LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it would mean that the team would give up most of their core's contracts to acquire either one or both.

D'Angelo Russell is the third most expensive contract, with $18 million, while Rui Hachimura is next, with $17 million. Austin Reaves is set to earn almost $13 million, which means the three of them combined makes 48 million.

The odds of the Lakers landing both is quite impossible but getting one is more realistic. Dejounte Murray has been rumored in the mid-season to be going to be traded. It will still be the more possible scenario, giving up two of the three Los Angeles players mentioned above.