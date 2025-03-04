"LeBron taking a discount to reconnect with Kyrie" - NBA fans react to Kyrie Irving’s ACL tear potentially costing him Mavericks' max contract

Kyrie Irving's recent ACL tear wasn't just disastrous for the remainder of the 2024-25 season for the Dallas Mavericks. It also jeopardizes a potential maximum deal this summer.

Ad

With just one year left on his contract, assuming the nine-time All-Star opts into the final year of his deal, the expectation is that he and the Mavs will wind up negotiating with Irving and his team this summer.

Because Irving tore his ACL and may not be ready to go by the start of next season, the front office could hesitate to offer him a maximum deal. While his production this season cannot be denied, Irving is also closing in on his 33rd birthday later this month.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania weighed in on the situation, saying Kyrie Irving was "on track" to get a maximum contract this summer.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In response to the situation, the NBA community was quick to weigh in:

"I can see LeBron taking a discount to finally reconnect with Kyrie. The team would be loaded and literally just get a C for cheap. Luka, Kyrie, Bron, Rui, T Bryant. Reaves, Knecht, DFS, Vando, Biyombo. Idk just figure out the C situation and they could be LIT," one fan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Laker Nation will take him next year," another fan added.

"Even if he doesn’t get it from Dallas, someone will give it to him," a fan said.

Others took their frustrations out on Mavs general manager Nico Harrison:

"Nico should be financially responsible for this," one fan wrote.

"This is the worst year ever man," another fan said.

Ad

"Nico needs to give it to him anyways and do at least one thing right," a fan commented.

Anthony Davis may reportedly be shut down for the season after Kyrie Irving's torn ACL

After making it to the NBA finals last season, the Dallas Mavericks seemed to be in a good position heading into this season. While they lost Derrick Jones Jr. this past offseason, the acquisition of Klay Thompson bolstered their starting unit with championship experience.

Ad

After trading Luka Doncic, GM Nico Harrison was confident that a Kyrie Irving-Anthony Davis duo could lead the team to success. However, in Davis' first game with the team, he exacerbated a groin injury and exited the game.

Since then, Davis has yet to return to the court, with the franchise reportedly waiting to find out if he needs surgery. With Kyrie Irving out for the season, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Davis may wind up getting shut down for the season as well.

Ad

On "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, Charania said:

“I think [Anthony Davis], his representatives are gonna huddle up. I think they're gonna have some very hard conversations. It's not out of the realm of possibility that one game was the last time we've seen AD this season.”

So far, nothing has been finalized yet. However, with the team hampered by injuries and their hopes of making a deep postseason run all but over, it sounds like Davis' season may also be over.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback