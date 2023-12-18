"LeBron type s**t" - NBA fans roast Karl-Anthony Towns for claiming post-game clairvoyance

Karl-Anthony Towns had a season-high 40 points in a game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. The Timberwolves big man came big right when the Timberwolves needed him at the top of his game.

Interestingly, a user on X had posted that he wouldn't tweet until Towns had 40+ games this season. After the game, Towns retweeted the post and wrote that he had seen it before the game.

“Not gonna lie, I saw this before the game,” KAT posted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on X took notice of the post and started roasting the big man. Some wrote that the Timberwolves star was lying and that he saw the post only after posting 40 points.

Another fan did not shy away from including LeBron James's name in it, calling it a LeBron-style lie.

"Lebron Type shit," the user wrote.

Here are some comments from the fans on X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Karl-Anthony Towns has figured out his role with the Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns, who was once the focal point of the Minnesota Timberwolves, has found himself sharing the court with top talents in the league. He is now playing alongside Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert and has to share scoring responsibility with Edwards.

After dropping a 40-point game against the Indiana Pacers, Towns was asked about his changed role within the Timberwolves' offense. Towns attempted 25 field goals against the Pacers, which has not been the case recently.

When he was asked about the changed dynamic, Towns said he was “not the sun, but one of the planets” on the team.

"We’ve got a lot of great players in here, and my job is to figure out how to obviously be aggressive and maximize my talents for the team, but also in those talents, how can I make everyone better?" he said.

Towns has been more than adaptive for the team, and that has resulted in a better performance for the team this season. He is sharing the offensive responsibilities, adding to his defensive efficiency on the other side.

The changed dynamic has drastically helped the Timberwolves remain the top team in the m Western Conference. They are also the top defensive team in the league now.

KAT is averaging 22.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists this season.