“Lebron vs his father ah the classic” – Fans go nuts on possible Lakers vs Warriors 2nd round playoff game

With the LA Lakers ending Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies with a series-changing win, the possibility of them going against the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs could happen in the second round. The Warriors' first-round series against the Sacramento Kings is tied at 2-2 and they could try and capture a statement win tonight.

🍿 Lakers up 3-1… Warriors tie the series at 2… hate to speculate, but are we about to get a Steph vs. Bron second round playoff? Lakers up 3-1… Warriors tie the series at 2… hate to speculate, but are we about to get a Steph vs. Bron second round playoff? 👀 🍿 https://t.co/hzg5J9LT81

Fans went nuts with the potential matchup between LeBron James and Steph Curry, making the 2023 NBA Playoffs even more exciting. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

NICK🕷️ @Ionlywatchcurry @LegionHoops Lebron vs his father ah the classic @LegionHoops Lebron vs his father ah the classic

Uddav @peaceful_udove @LegionHoops Either of them would be lucky to make it past the first round but that would be entertaining @LegionHoops Either of them would be lucky to make it past the first round but that would be entertaining

4️⃣9️⃣ers on top 🔴🟡 @pug49ers @LegionHoops If I honestly think lakers could take the win because nobody on the warriors can stop ad @LegionHoops If I honestly think lakers could take the win because nobody on the warriors can stop ad

Warriors fans vs LeBron fans + Lakers fans @LegionHoops This series bout to reach historic toxicity levels.Warriors fans vs LeBron fans + Lakers fans @LegionHoops This series bout to reach historic toxicity levels.Warriors fans vs LeBron fans + Lakers fans

Fetty Fitness @FettyFitness @LegionHoops Can you feel that playoff intensity?! We're in for an epic showdown between Steph and Bron. Bring on the second round! @LegionHoops Can you feel that playoff intensity?! We're in for an epic showdown between Steph and Bron. Bring on the second round!

Bill 🥷🏿 @kel10k @LegionHoops Would say warriors in 6 but I can see the draymond disaster class now @LegionHoops Would say warriors in 6 but I can see the draymond disaster class now 😭

R.Luckey @iamluckey7 @LegionHoops Adam and the nba wants this bad so I won’t be surprised if it happens. @LegionHoops Adam and the nba wants this bad so I won’t be surprised if it happens.

G-ROCK1021.EXE🎮👟 @G_ROCK1021 @LegionHoops The script writers did a good job lol @LegionHoops The script writers did a good job lol

Translation: Refs will lock in Warriors vs Lakers @LegionHoops “Hate to speculate”Translation: Refs will lock in Warriors vs Lakers @LegionHoops “Hate to speculate”Translation: Refs will lock in Warriors vs Lakers

jay 🇵🇷💫 @_jay2k_ @LegionHoops this is what Bron & Curry stans need to end the GOAT debate. @LegionHoops this is what Bron & Curry stans need to end the GOAT debate.

Both teams have the potential to advance to the next round and battle it out against each other in the second round. The Warriors could have a chance to win against the Kings in Game 5 as there have been reports that De'Aaron Fox will play through an injured finger.

Los Angeles, on the other hand, have a chance to close out the series against the Grizzlies after their win last night. LeBron James led the team with 22 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists to take a commanding 3-1 lead. If they win in Game 5, the possibility of them playing the Warriors in the second-round would increase.

Should Dillon Brooks be held responsible for the possible downfall of the Grizzlies against the Lakers?

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

Prior to the start of the postseason, Dillon Brooks was already predicting that his team would cruise against the Lakers and advance to the next round. However, that would probably not happen as his team is down to a best-of-seven series, having only one win in four games.

Additionally, he displayed how disrespectful he was against LeBron as he mocked him and even called him "old." Since his comments were revealed to the public, a ton of NBA fans have quickly turned on him and the Memphis team. Now, the majority of NBA fans seem to be against Brooks, mainly because of his comments.

But it wasn't just the comments about James that the Canadian forward made. It's also the lack of skills and talent to back up his claims. While he hasn't publicly stated that he's better than the four-time MVP, his mere display of mockery towards him has caused fans to make him the most hated man in the NBA.

Right now, the Grizzlies are on the verge of getting eliminated by a Los Angeles squad that doesn't boast a ton of talent and has had a lot of issues in the regular season. The California team should thank Brooks for giving them the energy and motivation to perform at their best in their first-round series.

