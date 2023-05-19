"LeChinaTown Loading"- NBA fans cannot get enough as Dwight Howard now tries to recruit LeBron James to Taiwan

Former NBA center Dwight Howard is on a roll on social media inviting all struggling players, including LeBron James, to come to play with him in Taiwan. Howard sent out the invite to James on Thursday after the LA Lakers went down 0-2 against the Denver Nuggets in the western conference finals.

Howard took to Twitter, posting an old commercial featuring him and LeBron, with the caption saying:

"King we can remake this commercial here in Taiwan though"

Dwight Howard @DwightHoward King we can remake this commercial here in Taiwan though King we can remake this commercial here in Taiwan though 😂 https://t.co/3MFJm2FiKV

Taiwan has been a rising market since Howard debuted in their top league after not getting an NBA roster spot this season. Howard is also in the twilight of his career, so Taiwan made sense as a landing spot for him to continue his career.

Due to that, his invitations seem correlated to the famous NBA Twitter meme of players going to China after struggling to make it big in the NBA. LeBron James, 38, remains a solid performer, though, so Dwight Howard sending him an invitation triggered comical reactions online.

One fan wrote:

"LeChinaTown Loading"

More reactions followed:

َ @FeelLikeDrew @DwightHoward Dwight been on a generational run this postseason @DwightHoward Dwight been on a generational run this postseason 😭

MOC 🏜️ @mocdudejay @DwightHoward be back on it this year @KamitronPTW They said Peak Dwight Howard ended in 2012be back on it this year @DwightHoward @KamitronPTW They said Peak Dwight Howard ended in 2012 😂 be back on it this year

......Edward....... @EdwardJoseph311 🤣 🤣 @DwightHoward You're making a career out of this. Keep it going Sir! @DwightHoward You're making a career out of this. Keep it going Sir!😂🤣😂🤣😂👍😭😭

Ibrahim ツ @Ibrahimsaja29 @DwightHoward Lmao about time you added LeBron to the list 🤣🤣 @DwightHoward Lmao about time you added LeBron to the list 🤣🤣

Ke'Sean Griffin @king_griffey5 but bring yo ass back over here the league need ya @DwightHoward You know damn well we not lettin Bron go over therebut bring yo ass back over here the league need ya @DwightHoward You know damn well we not lettin Bron go over there😭😭😭but bring yo ass back over here the league need ya

LeBron James struggles as Lakers go down 0-2 against Nuggets

LeBron James is seemingly getting caught up with "Father Time" in the 2023 NBA playoffs. The LA Lakers star, playing in his 20th season, aged 38, hasn't looked more tired and banged up in the postseason before.

That has led to his on-court struggles as well. It was on display in Game 2 of the conference finals against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. James tallied 22 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and two blocks, shooting 47.4%. These numbers look respectable on paper and similar to his overall stats in the 2023 playoffs.

However, James' numbers and production were only impactful in the first three quarters. He seemed to run out of steam in the fourth, shooting 0-for-3 from 3-pt range in that stretch. James scored only six points in the final 12 minutes as the Lakers blew an 11-point advantage to lose the game 108-103.

Not just that, James missed multiple easy layups and dunks, which he would make 99% of the time, costing the Lakers six easy points that would've been crucial to the eventual result. LeBron hasn't carried the same impact as before, as he is playing more off the ball and picking his pace only if needed.

The story against the Nuggets has been different. LeBron James doesn't have the opportunity to glide in an off-the-ball role for the first time in these playoffs due to Denver's superiority. Playing as the focal point of the team's offense has hampered his influence on the game immensely, just two games into the series.

