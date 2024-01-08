"Legacy altering cry baby s**t" - NBA fans mock Draymond Green for confessing to shed tear with Steve Kerr during suspension

Draymond Green's season has not gone as expected as he has already been suspended twice. This has heavily weighed on the Golden State Warriors' defensive specialist, and fans got an idea of just how deep it goes as he opened up about how he and Steve Kerr ended up crying with each other after his latest suspension.

On the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show," Green that Kerr visited him at his house and the two became emotional while sitting in his yard. According to Green, the two were able to share the moment because of the bond they have.

Green didn't say what was said that caused him and Kerr to become emotional, but he shared some snippets of what his coach said to him.

Green showed a side that fans don't often get to see as he has established a tough guy persona for himself. However, fans on X still mocked him for his revelation that he and his coach cried together. Here are some of the things that fans have said.

"Kerr went to Draymond's house and they cried together??? bro," one individual posted.

"This guy is the league 'tough guy,'" another X user posted, taking a shot at Green.

"This is legacy altering cry baby s*** right here."

Taking a look at how Draymond Green's teammates have performed this season

This season has been unkind to the Warriors (17-19) as their hopes for another championship run have dwindled as they have struggled throughout the early part of the regular season.

With Draymond Green missing 17 games due to two suspensions, his team was hoping that his teammates would step up in his absence, but this has not been the case.

Klay Thompson is shooting a career-worst 38.4% from downtown and is also averaging less than 20 points per game since his sophomore season with 17.2 per game.

Andrew Wiggins is also putting up a career-worst 3-point 29.7% 3-point shooting and is averaging a career-low 11.9 ppg.

Veteran point guard Chris Paul, whom the team added in exchange for Jordan Poole, has also struggled, with career lows in both scoring (8.9 ppg) and assists (7.2 apg).

The only real bright spot for the Warriors has been Steph Curry, who continues to be one of the league's premiere offensive threats. He has averaged 27.1 ppg on 45.0% shooting, including 39.8% from downtown.

