"Let me hear you say OVHoeeeeeeee": NBA fans bombard Trae Young with hilarious reactions as Hawks' star uses Drake song on IG amid Kendrick Lamar beef

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young recently took to Instagram to share a series of photos from his offseason. After dealing with a hand injury and being knocked out of the play-in tournament, Young and the Hawks kicked off an early offseason. In several of the photos, Young can be seen with his family, and his son, watching football practice.

In addition, Trae Young also notably shared a photo of himself at one of the OKC Thunder's postseason games as well. While his family pics, appearance at the OKC Thunder game, and even his beard caught the attention of some fans, others noted his choice of song.

Accompanied by the carousel of images, Trae Young used the song, Stories About My Brother by pop artist Drake. Of course, his choice of song comes at the same time as Drake's ongoing beef with Kendrick Lamar. The pair have continued to send shots at one another in the form of diss tracks, much to the amusement of fans.

The NBA community shares a close connection with both rappers given Lamar's LA affiliation and Drake's role with the Toronto Raptors. Given that, many members of the NBA community, from players to fans, have continued to weigh in on the beef.

The reactions to Trae Young using a Drake song amid his ongoing beef were wide-ranging.

Looking at how the NBA community reacted to the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef amid Trae Young's latest post

As previously mentioned, the NBA community has continued to keep a close eye on how things are playing out in the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef. In addition to the fact that the beef has continued to dominate social media, and even resulted in the Genius website crashing, the beef has also coincided with the NBA Playoffs.

For example, Kendrick Lamar's diss track Euphoria has been used on Inside the NBA. This drew some hilarious reactions from Kenny 'The Jet' Smith and Shaquille O'Neal, both of whom seemed to be amused, but neutral in regards to the beef. Charles Barkley on the other hand wasn't amused.

Just days later, the Minnesota Timberwolves then used Lamar's Not Like Us song during their practice at Ball Arena, drawing some reactions from fans.

In the case of NBA stars weighing in, LeBron James reacted to the situation on social media, keeping things neutral while indicating that he's happy to enjoy the beef.

In a post on social media he wrote:

"Nothing like 2 heavyweights doing What They Do Best! For the love off of the sport"

With James having ties to both players, it's not entirely surprising that he hasn't planted his flag in either rapper's corner. From the sounds of things however, based on his latest Instagram post, Trae Young may be taking Drake's side in the feud.