"Letting his wife handle his business is sassy": Fans erupt as Malik Monk engages in heated debate with ex-teammate's partner during game

De'Aaron Fox's wife was filmed having a conversation with Malik Monk after the San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings matchup on Friday. Fox played his first game at Golden 1 Arena as a member of the opposing team and was met with a chorus of boos.

The tension of his first game against his former team also seemed to have affected more than the fans, as Monk and Fox's wife had a conversation. A fan was able to capture the moment and shared it on X (formerly Twitter).

The exchange drew several reactions from fans, with some calling out Fox for a conversation he wasn't involved in.

"De'Aaron letting his wife handle his business is sassy," one fan said.

"Say De’Aaron, I know we boys and all, but gon on and talk to your wife bruh," another fan commented.

"Why is Fox allowing his wife to speak on his behalf," one fan said.

Meanwhile, some fans countered and said it did not look like Monk and Fox's wife were arguing. Others even pointed out that Monk and Fox had known each other before they entered the NBA and that the exchange was probably friendly.

Since there's no audio recording of the conversation, fans can only speculate whether it was a heated argument or a casual talk.

"Ya dragging it. Fox & Monk been down since college this isn’t serious," one fan said.

"Monk and Fox been rocking since college cmon man," another fan said.

"Literally nothing is going on but them having a conversation lol," one fan tweeted.

Before they played in the NBA, Fox and Monk were teammates at Kentucky during the 2016-17 season. They both stayed for only one season of college basketball before turning pro.

They were drafted in 2017 — Fox went fifth to the Sacramento Kings and Monk 11th to the Charlotte Hornets.

In 2022, the two former Wildcats reunited in Sacramento. In Monk's first season with the Kings, the team ended a 16-year playoff drought. The two parted ways this season after Fox was traded to the Spurs.

How did Malik Monk react to De'Aaron Fox getting traded to the Spurs?

There appeared to be some drama between De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings front office which led to him getting traded. There have been conflicting reports, with some saying the All-Star point guard wanted out while some reports claimed he didn't want to leave.

Following the trade, his ex-teammate Malik Monk was asked about it. He didn't share what he felt, but he may have hinted at his emotions.

"It was crazy," Monk said on Feb. 6, via FOX 40's Sean Cunningham. "He was one of the reasons I came here for sure. But we got to move on, it's a business. By the looks of it, they say he wanted to be out of here so he got what he wanted."

Monk did not suit up against the Spurs due to a toe injury and was not able to play against his former teammate.

