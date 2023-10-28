“Like counting Brady out”: Lil Wayne explains to son why Steph Curry could make finals, compares Warriors star to NFL legend

Lil Wayne has picked Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors to make it out of the Western Conference and set up a date with the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. The rapper even compared the star to prime Patriots-era Tom Brady.

In a TikTok clip shared by Bleacher Report, Lil Wayne was seen conversing with his son in response to a question about his prediction for the finals, and he explained how Steph Curry was like Brady in terms of big-match ability.

“When you count Steph out, it’s like how you used to feel when you count Brady out,” Lil Wayne said. "In them Patriots years where you just thought that they just not gonna win and then they'd be in the f***ing Super Bowl.”

“Like, that's how it be feeling about Steph. Like, every time I'm ready to say, 'Yeah, Steph's starting to get old,' that boy be right there in the Finals,” the rapper added.

Brady holds the record for the most championships in NFL history with seven. He clinched six of those titles during his 20-season tenure with the Patriots, while his seventh came in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

In 2022, Curry defied the expectations of many fans who had written off Golden State's dynasty. He led the Warriors to the championship by defeating the Boston Celtics in six games, a victory that also earned him his first-ever Finals MVP award.

Curry is showing no signs of slowing down. He averaged 29.4 points, 6.3 assists, and 6.1 rebounds in 56 games in 2022-23, earning him his ninth All-Star appearance.

According to Bet365 odds, the Warriors are ranked sixth in terms of their chances to win the championship at +1200. The Bucks are the favorites at +350.

The Warriors bolstered their backcourt by adding Chris Paul, a battle-hardened guard, to enhance their championship aspirations this season.

Steph Curry sets record during win vs Kings

Steph Curry joined the likes of Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, and Reggie Miller after his 41-point explosion to lift the Warriors past the Sacramento Kings for their first win this season.

He became part of the elite group of legends who achieved the feat of scoring 40 points in an elimination game and then followed it up with another 40-point performance against the same opponent in the next game.

Steph Curry scored 50 points in Game 7 of last year’s Warriors-Kings first-round matchup to eliminate the Kings.

Head Coach Steve Kerr praised Curry after his 41-point night:

“Steph loves every building and every rim,” he said. “He’s Steph. I don’t know what else to say.”

