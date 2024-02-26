"Lmao yall as cooked as the Lakers": NBA Twitter mocks Warriors after blowing double-digit lead against Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors were lambasted by fans following their 119-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Sunday. The Warriors started well with Klay Thompson erupting for 16 points coming off the bench, but the hosts blew a 16-point lead, making it their second loss.

With 5:45 remaining in the second quarter, Lester Quinones' 3-pointer saw Golden State extend their lead to 16 points, but the Nuggets stormed back with a 21-5 run to tie the scoreline, with both teams heading into the second half with 61 points each. The third stretch saw Denver go on a 14-0 run to extend the lead to 75-65.

The loss saw some fans mock them along with the LA Lakers, who earlier went down to the Phoenix Suns.

Up by 15 lost by 16 in your own house warriors !? Lmao yall are as cooked as the Lakers... battle of yesteryear for you

More comments followed soon after:

Fans were disappointed by the Warriors loss to the Nuggets

Thompson led with 23 points, while Steph Curry had 20 points. Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins had 19 and 14 points each.

For the visitors, it was another Nikola Jokic show as he recorded a triple-double with 32 points, 16 rebounds and 16 assists. Jamal Murray (27 points) and Aaron Gordon (17 points) chipped in as the Nuggets improved to 39-19 with the win.

Can the Warriors make the playoffs this season?

Making the playoffs is a pretty big achievement for the Warriors this season. The sides are pegged to be potential contenders for a play-in tournament this season, and history shows that this is a unit that is capable of making a last-minute surge.

After stuttering for a major portion of their 2022-23 campaign, Golden State closed out the regular season by going 15-8 in their final 23 games to bag the No. 6 spot in the West. However, this season is different. Not only have injuries forced Steve Kerr to tinker with the roster, but the inconsistent form of some of their key players has played a part in the side struggling in the second half of the points table.

The Dubs will still bank on their star trio of Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green to deliver. Jonathan Kuminga and rookie Brandin Podziemski have proved that they can be counted on to score and defend. Chris Paul is nearing a return from injury and that serves as good news as the tenth-seeded team looks to climb up the ladder. Only time will tell if they can indeed book a playoff berth.