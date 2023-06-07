"LMAOOO LAKER FANS IN SHAMBLES"- NBA fans in overdrive mode after LeBron James' rumored reply to Kyrie Irving goes viral

LeBron James is rumored to have replied to Kyrie Irving's attempts to recruit the LA Lakers star to join the Dallas Mavericks. NBA fans took note of James' rumored response and shared some hilarious reactions.

The NBA world is currently focused on the NBA Finals. However, outside the realm of competitive basketball, everyone has their eyes set on the brewing situation in Dallas. Mavs superstar Irving has reportedly made attempts to recruit James to join him and Luka Doncic in Dallas.

The notion of such a move is rather shocking. Considering that Irving will be a free agent in the summer and James is still in contract with the Lakers, the Mavs will have a tough time making such a move work. Most analysts have already knocked the notion of the trade.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, as per Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, LeBron James is rumored to have responded to Irving by saying he'll "think about it".

The notion of LeBron James even considering the idea was enough to send NBA fans into overdrive. One tweeted:

"LMAOOO LAKER FANS IN SMAMBLES"

Here's a look at some top responses on Twitter:

GOAT James @BronToAD @LegionHoops @ScoopB If this is true, which it’s probably not because it’s Scoop B, then he’s trying even harder to push the Lakers to trade for Kai @LegionHoops @ScoopB If this is true, which it’s probably not because it’s Scoop B, then he’s trying even harder to push the Lakers to trade for Kai

💜💛 @Dip_4L @LegionHoops @ScoopB Lebron and kyrie will be teammates one way or another next year @LegionHoops @ScoopB Lebron and kyrie will be teammates one way or another next year

certified duncan robinson hater @DEMAR4MVP_ @LegionHoops @ScoopB Bron knows the mavs would literally have to cut their roster and future to get him lol he’s gonna stay a laker @LegionHoops @ScoopB Bron knows the mavs would literally have to cut their roster and future to get him lol he’s gonna stay a laker

Porter @Porter81305565 @LegionHoops @ScoopB Hard to believe but I don’t mind if it happens @LegionHoops @ScoopB Hard to believe but I don’t mind if it happens

Several fans were enticed by the notion of such a move. However, most took note of the source and decided to pass on the rumor.

Irving's situation in Dallas itself remains uncertain. Although the star has expressed his desire to remain in the city, the Lakers are expected to be strong suitors in the offseason.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving likely to team up in LA

James and Irving made for one of the most potent duos during their time together in Cleveland. Although Irving missed the playoffs due to injury, he and James gave the Warriors hell in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Rumors of Irving joining the Lakers have been active since last year. Considering the troublesome situation in Brooklyn, it was widely expected that the Lakers and Nets would facilitate a trade to see Irving team up with James again.

While that didn't happen, the upcoming offseason paints a more promising picture. With Irving being a free agent, the Lakers could look to pursue him directly.

However, considering the contract the superstar is looking for, the Purple and Gold may have a tough time paying him and retaining key pieces. With the Mavericks keen on retaining him, the Lakers may see a sign-and-trade situation on the horizon if anything is to work.

Poll : 0 votes