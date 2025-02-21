Longtime Mavericks fan alleges being manhandled by arena security after "Fire Nico Harrison" chants broke out

The Dallas Mavericks stunned the NBA community by trading Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers during the mid-season trade window. This led to significant fan unrest, involving an incident with devoted supporter Garrett Bussey.

Ad

Garrett Bussey alleged that he was manhandled by arena security after participating in the "Fire Nico Harrison" chants during a game. He went further to claim that he was pushed multiple times by security during his ejection, injuring his surgically repaired leg.

Minority owner Mark Cuban reportedly apologized to Bussey for the incident and offered him two courtside tickets to a subsequent game against the Golden State Warriors. Garrett Bussey accepted the offer and attended the game with his son.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Dallas Mavericks new CEO opens up on Luka Doncic trade

The Dallas Mavericks didn't expect the kind of backlash from fans after they decided to part ways with star player Luka Doncic. Fans vented their frustration through protests, with one notable protest showing fans bringing a coffin to the American Airlines Center.

Dallas Mavs fans stage a protest. (Credits: IMAGN)

In an interview, new Mavericks CEO Rick Welts acknowledged that he underestimated the severity of the fan reaction.

Ad

“Probably underestimated the reaction. Best we can, basically, with the staff and trying to do the right thing with everybody who touches the Mavericks," Welts said. "It’s incredibly emotional, an incredibly difficult time for so many people. But I still believe we’re going to come out on the other side, with a future that’s incredibly bright. That’s kind of my glass-half-full approach there."

Ad

Welts, who took up the Mavs CEO position in December 2024, expressed his empathy for the emotional turmoil the trade caused. He stated that the team did the best with the resources available.

The trade saw Anthony Davis move to Dallas. However, as announced by the team Thursday, the former NBA champion is sidelined with a non-contact injury and is anticipated to be out for at least two more weeks due to a left adductor strain.

The Mavericks (30-26) have won their last two games and take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. IST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.