“Looked at Giannis and said never mind”: Damian Lillard trying best not to laugh at Thanasis Antetokounmpo has NBA fans in shambles

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks dominated the defending champion Denver Nuggets 112-95 at home on Monday. The blowout resulted in additional rest for Milwaukee’s veterans and a humorous late-game blunder from Bucks reserve forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

With Milwaukee leading 112-92 with just under a minute remaining, the 31-year-old casually dribbled the ball up the court. However, he was a bit too nonchalant, as he was called for a rare 8-second violation for failing to cross the half-court line in time.

Following the relatively inconsequential play, the camera shifted to Lillard sitting on the bench, who appeared to be on the verge of laughter. However, when he looked to his side, his co-star, and Thanasis’ brother, Giannis Antetokounmpo, had a stern look on his face. So, the superstar point guard did his best to contain his laughter while turning the other way.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The humorous moment was caught on the broadcast and quickly went viral on X/Twitter, leaving NBA fans in stitches.

Many quipped about Lillard being afraid to laugh at Thanasis in front of Giannis.

“He looked over to make sure Giannis wasn't watching him,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

“He looked at Giannis and said never mind,” another said.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, others cracked jokes about Thanasis’ general lack of skill.

“The new JaVale McGee. He's gunning for the Shaqtin' [a Fool] MVP,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Below are some more of the top fan reactions to Damian Lillard holding in his laughter after Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s 8-second violation:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: “Absolutely, I'll definitely be a participant”: $100,000,000 worth Damian Lillard sets sights on Blazers' part-ownership

Despite Thanasis Antetokounmpo's blunder, Damian Lillard and Co. showcase noticeable improvements against Denver

While Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s mental lapse made the rounds on Twitter, most would agree that the main story from Monday’s contest should be Milwaukee’s strong play.

Damian Lillard and Co. held Denver to just 95 points after holding the Charlotte Hornets to 84 points in Friday’s home victory. Per ESPN, that marks the first time this season that the Bucks have held opponents below 100 points in consecutive games.

Milwaukee brought in veteran coach Doc Rivers last month to try and turn its defense around. The Bucks still rank just 17th in defensive rating for the season (115.8). However, they appear to be turning a corner with their new defensive schemes.

Following Monday’s win, Lillard raved about Milwaukee’s new coaching staff, highlighting how it is helping the team find its defensive identity.

“Our entire staff, they're doing a great job of just calling everything out,” Lillard said. “They're challenging us in a lot of different ways. Our communication, how physical we are, how we carry ourselves as a group. We're trying to find our identity. Who do we want to be?”

Likewise, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led the way with a game-high 36 points and 18 rebounds, touched on his team’s newfound unity on the defensive end.

“This is team defense,” Antetokounmpo said. “Nobody can do it by himself. Right now, I feel like we are buying into that philosophy as a team.”

With their victory, the Bucks (35-19) improved to 3-5 under Rivers. They will try to win their third straight game when they host the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Also Read: "Gotta get my relationship right with Dame" - Patrick Beverley instantly addresses his shady relationship with Damian Lillard after Bucks trade

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!