"Losing to the Mavs without Luka???????": NBA fans baffled as Golden State Warriors blow must-win game in Dallas

Several NBA fans are shocked that the Golden State Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks, who were without Luka Doncic, on Friday night. The Warriors were outplayed by the short-handed Mavs in a highly entertaining game at the American Airlines Center.

Doncic was ruled out with a minor knee injury, while the Warriors were missing Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga. But they still had Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green against a Mavs team led by Kyrie Irving.

However, PJ Washington stole the show for the Mavericks in their 108-106 win. Washington finished with 32 points, five rebounds, three assists, five steals and two blocks. He also hit the game-winning layup with 4.5 seconds remaining.

NBA fans on X reacted to the surprising win by the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks against a red-hot Golden State Warriors team. The Warriors were on a six-game winning streak and were primed to challenge the LA Lakers for the No. 9 spot in the West with five games left in the season.

@oyyluffy is baffled by the outcome of Friday's game:

"Warriors losing to the Mavs without Luka???????"

@FlukaTime thinks that the Warriors underestimated the Mavs:

"They gambled because they thought Curry could save the day, shameless Warriors franchise."

@Bmac_______ cannot believe where the pass to the game-winning layup came from:

"More importantly, the RARE Tim Hardaway Jr. assist lmao."

@kyledmagnaye pointed out the reason why the Warriors lost the game in the final Mavs possession:

"One thing about the Warriors, they will lose games in clutch time by over-helping."

@READYBOi_ is not happy with the Warriors' defense:

"Just pathetic defense."

Golden State Warriors still favorites to earn final NBA Play-In Tournament spot

The Golden State Warriors are still in the driving seat to qualify for the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The Golden State Warriors are still favored to make it to the NBA Play-In tournament despite their loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. The Warriors remain in the No. 10 spot, and their lead over the Houston Rockets is four games.

It was because the Rockets failed to take care of the Miami Heat, which meant they were inching closer to getting officially eliminated from contention. The Warriors will need to win at least one more game if they want to confirm their status in the Play-In Tournament.

Golden State's potential opponent is still up in the air, as the LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings have an identical record. Whoever drops to the No. 9 spot will have the homecourt advantage in their matchup with the Warriors.

