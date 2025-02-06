"Luka AD trade got everyone on watch" - NBA fans erupt over Grizzlies' shocking trade of former DPOY as deadline closes

NBA fans reacted to the Memphis Grizzlies trading away Marcus Smart to Washington in a multi-team trade with the Sacramento Kings as the third team on Thursday. With Smart, Colby Jones Alex Len and a first-round pick going to the Wizards, the Grizzlies secured multiple second-round picks.

This trade season has provided the biggest news in the league in the last few seasons, and it all started when the LA Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks made the trade involving two superstars Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis late Saturday night.

Reacting to the breaking news by NBA insider Shams Charania, a fan wrote that the AD-Doncic trade had activated other teams to make moves.

"Luka AD trade got everyone on watch 😂," the fan wrote.

One was simply surprised about the move by the Grizzlies to get rid of Smart.

"I dont get why Memphis was so hellbent on getting rid of Smart," the fan wrote.

With the Grizzlies only getting draft picks in return, a fan was surprised by the move. Another was surprised because the Grizzlies wouldn't make a move given the deadline was ending in just a few minutes.

"What they getting in retun to give up smart and a 1st lol," the fan wrote.

"if they not making another move what’s the point of this 😭 deadline ends in 5 minutes lmfaooo," another fan wrote.

Some fans didn't like the fact that Marcus Smart was traded to the lowly Wizards.

"YOU SENT HIM TO WASHINGTON ARE YOU SERIOUS," the fan wrote.

"4 minutes left and he got dumped to Washington 😭😭," another fan wrote.

The Washington Wizards have been among the league's worst teams, and one fan wrote that Smart's career would meet an end with the new team.

"From former DPOY to Washington where careers go to die," the fan wrote.

Was moving Marcus Smart a smart move by the Grizzlies?

The answer to whether the move by the Grizzlies was a smart move is still unknown. However, there are certainly reasons available for the team to try to move Marcus Smart.

In the last two seasons, Smart played only 39 games for the team, 19 of them coming this season. The former Defensive Player of the Year was one of the core pieces on the Boston Celtics. However, he has long been not himself since he was moved from the Celtics.

This season, Smart averaged 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game, not exactly the stats of a $20 million player. He has his lowest scoring average since his rookie year, has a career-low in steals and rebounds and is shooting just 35.8%.

Moreover, the trade has opened two roster spots from the team. They can still fill the roster in the buyout market, perhaps they can score someone bigger for lesser money.

