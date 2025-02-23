"Luka & Bronny carrying my franchise" - Fans go berserk after Bronny James drops another clinical performance in G

Bronny James had a solid outing for the South Bay Lakers in the G League on Saturday, which had fans reacting to it on social media.

James, selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft by the LA LAkers and splits time between the team and its G League affiliate, led South Bay in its 118-98 victory over the Valley Suns at the UCLA Health Training Center. He finished with a game-high 24 points, on 10-of-16 shooting and 4-of-6 from three, to go along with six assists, five rebounds and two steals.

Bronny James' stellar showing coincided with the Lakers' 123-100 road game victory over the Denver Nuggets, where Luka Doncic starred.

Fans took to X to share their thoughts on the G League performance of LeBron James' son.

"Luka & Bronny carrying my franchise for the next 10 years im shaking," an excited Lakers fan pointed out.

"Just needs to time to develop. Will be a solid player in 2/3 years," a user suggested.

"They did all that crying over the 55th pick for nothing lmao," another fan moved to remind Bronny James' doubters.

"Wow mini bron don't run haters," a comment said.

"Bronny stats are impressive 24-6-5 is no joke," a fan highlighted.

"He is hooping, I'm so happy for him," an encouraged fan wrote.

"Bronny getting comfortable," still another said.

Selected 55th overall in last year's NBA Draft, James has seen limited time with the Lakers but in the G League he has been hooping, averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 33.5 minutes per contest in six games so far.

Bronny James' agent believes his time in the G League is serving him well

Bronny James' agent, Rich Paul, wants his client to see more time playing in the NBA but believes for the time being playing in the G League should serve him better in terms of finding consistency in his game.

Paul spoke about it in his appearance on the Gil's Arena podcast, sharing how James' time in the G is proving to be valuable.

He said (via Sports Illustrated):

"[He needs the reps] in the G League, absolutely. The G League for today has a much better development criteria to it, and if you look at the draft, we've had pretty much everybody from the third pick in the draft to the last draft pick in the draft, have some time in the G League."

Bronny James has played 17 games so far for the LA Lakers (34-21) and is averaging 1.4 points in four minutes per game. His best scoring game came last Feb. 12 against the Utah Jazz, where he scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting and 2-of-3 from three.

