Luka Doncic drops 4-word revelation on whether he indicated to Mavericks about not signing supermax 

After being traded to the LA Lakers over the weekend, Luka Doncic appeared on stage with LA general manager Rob Pelinka on Tuesday for his introductory press conference. While speaking with members of the press, Doncic was asked about rumors suggesting he wasn't interested in signing a supermax contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

As some have theorized, perhaps Dallas GM Nico Harrison suspected that Doncic didn't want to sign a supermax. Others have suggested that Doncic may have indicated behind the scenes that he wasn't interested in signing a supermax contract.

However, according to the five-time All-NBA first-team member, that wasn't the case. As he stated, neither he nor his team indicated that he wouldn't resign with Dallas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Absolutely not. Easy answer,” Doncic said.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

The statement seems to align with statements from Harrison, who said that the team wanted to get ahead of what was expected to be a bidding war for Doncic.

With teams like the Miami Heat clearing out cap space for when Doncic would hit free agency, Harrison stated that he wanted to get ahead of what was expected to be a "tumultuous summe." However, at no point did he say that Doncic or his team indicated he didn't want to re-sign with the team.

"I'm just excited to be here, to start this new journey," - Luka Doncic takes the high road when asked about comments from Mavs GM Nico Harrison in wake of trade

After finalizing what many consider the biggest trade in NBA history, Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison spoke about the situation with media members on Monday. As he explained, defense wins championships, and the Mavericks believe that with Anthony Davis, they can win a title.

Additionally, Harrison made several comments about the Mavericks' culture. However, when asked about those comments on Tuesday, Luka Doncic decided to take the high road. Instead of weighing in on what Harrison said to justify the trade, Doncic spoke about his excitement for the future:

"I'm just excited to be here to start this new journey, and obviously at some point I knew this was going to happen but I would say always take the high road," Doncic said. "I had my amazing moments in Dallas with all my teammates, coaches, and most importantly the fans, they always supported me and it was an amazing journey."

Although reports have suggested that Doncic was left teary-eyed and stunned when Dallas traded him to the LA Lakers, speaking with media members on Tuesday, he called the opportunity to play alongside LeBron James a "dream come true."

With Luka Doncic reportedly looking to get back on the court sooner rather than later and LA sitting in fifth place in a stacked Western Conference, the Slovenian star seems eager to hit the ground running.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback