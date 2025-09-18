Luka Doncic gives Austin Reaves 4-word piece of advice on improving his appearance 

The 2025-26 season is shaping up well for the LA Lakers as the team looks to equip Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves, their top-three options, with the roster needed to make a run at the NBA championship.While Doncic and James are established stars, Reaves burst onto the scene last season, averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game as the Lakers’ third option. He has also been key for the team in the playoffs, recording 16.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 26 games.On Wednesday, the Lakers’ Instagram account shared pictures of Reaves on the platform, highlighting his “offseason grind.” Luka Doncic commented on the Lakers’ post about Reaves, pleading to the star guard to cut his hair.“@austinreaves12 get a haircut please,” Doncic wrote.As can be observed from Doncic’s reaction and the Lakers’ post, Austin Reaves has been hard at work during the offseason. Fans are left to speculate what kind of jump he will make in the 2025-26 season, which is also the last year of his contract with the Lakers, as he has a player option for 2026-27.Austin Reaves rejected a four-year, $89.2 million max extension deal from the Lakers this summerAustin Reaves reportedly rejected a four-year, $89.2 million contract extension offer from the Lakers in June. According to The Athletic, Reaves has rejected LA’s offer to open the door for more financial gain, as he isn’t necessarily looking for a change of scenery.On Tuesday, Lakers insider Anthony Irwin reported that Reaves is expected to seek a deal close to $35 million per year on his next contract. Depending on how he performs in LA next season, the Lakers could offer him similar terms. However, Reaves’ future in LA depends on several factors, including the futures of LeBron James and new arrival DeAndre Ayton.Fans should have more clarity on the situation once the team has had a better chance to assess the performance of its current roster in the 2025-26 season. Doncic, James and Reaves will look to lead the Lakers in their first preseason game against the Golden State Warriors on October 5.