Luka Doncic gives Austin Reaves 4-word piece of advice on improving his appearance 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 18, 2025 12:44 GMT
Luka Doncic gives Austin Reaves 4-word piece of advice
Luka Doncic gives Austin Reaves 4-word piece of advice (Credits: Getty)

The 2025-26 season is shaping up well for the LA Lakers as the team looks to equip Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves, their top-three options, with the roster needed to make a run at the NBA championship.

Ad

While Doncic and James are established stars, Reaves burst onto the scene last season, averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game as the Lakers’ third option. He has also been key for the team in the playoffs, recording 16.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 26 games.

On Wednesday, the Lakers’ Instagram account shared pictures of Reaves on the platform, highlighting his “offseason grind.” Luka Doncic commented on the Lakers’ post about Reaves, pleading to the star guard to cut his hair.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“@austinreaves12 get a haircut please,” Doncic wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

As can be observed from Doncic’s reaction and the Lakers’ post, Austin Reaves has been hard at work during the offseason. Fans are left to speculate what kind of jump he will make in the 2025-26 season, which is also the last year of his contract with the Lakers, as he has a player option for 2026-27.

Austin Reaves rejected a four-year, $89.2 million max extension deal from the Lakers this summer

Austin Reaves reportedly rejected a four-year, $89.2 million contract extension offer from the Lakers in June. According to The Athletic, Reaves has rejected LA’s offer to open the door for more financial gain, as he isn’t necessarily looking for a change of scenery.

Ad

On Tuesday, Lakers insider Anthony Irwin reported that Reaves is expected to seek a deal close to $35 million per year on his next contract. Depending on how he performs in LA next season, the Lakers could offer him similar terms. However, Reaves’ future in LA depends on several factors, including the futures of LeBron James and new arrival DeAndre Ayton.

Fans should have more clarity on the situation once the team has had a better chance to assess the performance of its current roster in the 2025-26 season. Doncic, James and Reaves will look to lead the Lakers in their first preseason game against the Golden State Warriors on October 5.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications