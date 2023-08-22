In an interview with Gilbert Arenas on "Gil's Arena," Stephen Curry said Luka Doncic is the next face of the NBA,

"Luka (Doncic) is the guy, obviously, that's right on the precipice of accomplishing all those accolades ... what he's about as a player," Curry said, "and that threshold of like how do you just crack through, I hope it's not now. But when you play against him, you can feel it."

He added,

"There's a lot of young talent, man, and the league is in good hands; but, I just hope it's not too soon as we still got a lot left to do."

Curry also said that "the league is in good hands" with a promising number of young talents performing.

Besides Mavericks' Luka Doncic, Curry has faced young players such as Jayson Tatum, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and many more.

During the 2022 championship run of the Golden State Warriors, Stephen competed against both Doncic and Tatum.

The Warriors star was able to beat Doncic and the Mavericks in five games during the Western Conference Finals series. He finished the series averaging 23.8 points per game (44.4% shooting, including 43.9% from 3-point range), 7.4 assists, and 6.6 rebounds.

Against Jayson Tatum, Stephen was able to capture his fourth championship after six games in the 2022 NBA Finals. In the series, he averaged 31.2 ppg (48.2% shooting, including 43.7% from 3-point range), 6.0 rpg, and 5.0 apg.

Stephen Curry explains what makes Luka Doncic elite

During a 2022-23 regular season game, Doncic put up an incredible triple-double outing of 41 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists. His performance helped in the Mavericks' 116-113 win over the Warriors.

Following the game, Curry talked about Doncic's elite skill level that makes him a tough match-up in the league, as per a Fan Sided's "Smoking Cuban" article by Tyler Watts,

"I mean his size and ball-handling ability just keep you on edge the whole game," Curry said. "That plus being a three-level scorer, you have to kind of worry about everything. You don't want him to get his stepback threes going, so you got to press up on him, but he's shifty and has a great handle. He can get by you," he said.

"Then, his court vision is unreal," Curry added. "He's kind of the offensive package of being a playmaker and a scorer, and when he's knocking down shots like he did tonight, it's tough," Curry added.

Despite the loss, Stephen Curry was no slouch in the head-to-head duel as he dropped 32 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

