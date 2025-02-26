Luka Doncic joins exclusive club with LeBron James and 9-time All-NBA star after milestone vs Mavericks 

On Tuesday night, Luka Doncic was the focus of the Mavericks vs. Lakers game. Doncic has a history of stepping up to the occasion when he feels disrespected and registered a triple-double in the LA Lakers' 107-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Ad

The new LA signing scored 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists to be the only third player after Lakers teammate LeBron James and nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook to record a triple-double against all 30 teams in the NBA. He is also the eighth to score a triple-double in their first matchup against the former team, per ESPN.

The deadline day trade that sent Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks shook the NBA world. Experts questioned why Mavs general manager Nico Harrison would move on from one of the best players in franchise history.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reports have emerged that Dallas were unsure about offering the Slovenian star a contract extension this offseason due to his lack of dedication to diet and exercise. They were reportedly worried that Doncic could suffer an injury that would derail his career, leaving the team in a rough spot.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Luka Doncic is one of the premier players in the NBA today, boasting five All-NBA appearances to lead the league in scoring last season en route to an NBA Finals appearance. The Lakers are expected to extend Doncic, crowning him as their star of the future when LeBron James decides to retire.

Ad

How far can Luka Doncic lead the Lakers in the postseason?

Luka Doncic is settling into his role as the primary ball handler and playmaker for the Los Angeles Lakers as they fight for a top six finish in the crowded Western Conference.

The Lakers (35-21) trail the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets by two games for the second seed, having distanced themselves from teams at risk of entering the play-in tournament. With the addition of Doncic, LA is considered one of the most formidable teams in the conference as the playoffs approach.

Ad

Looking at their potential first round matchups, the Lakers will be heavily favored to advance against most teams they would face. One team that could give them trouble, though? The Dallas Mavericks.

A series between these two teams would be electric, but the Mavericks' size down low once they get healthy is concerning for the purple and gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback