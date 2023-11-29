Luka Doncic records staggering stat line last registered by Magic Johnson over 40 years ago

Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 121-115 win over the Houston Rockets in their final In-Season Tournament group stage game. Doncic recorded an insane stat line that has not been seen in the NBA since Magic Johnson over 40 years ago.

"Luka Magic" was in full display on Tuesday night against the Rockets. He finished with 41 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals. He also didn't commit a single turnover, which is a huge accomplishment for the Mavericks superstar.

According to StatMuse, Doncic is the first player in over 40 years to have such a stat line – 40+ points, 9+ rebounds, 9+ assists and 0 turnovers. Johnson was the last player to do it back on Jan. 9, 1982 against the Detroit Pistons. He finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists with zero turnovers.

It should be noted that player turnovers were not recorded until the start of the 1977–78 NBA season. The Jan. 9, 1982 game between the LA Lakers and Detroit Pistons also did not record turnovers due to unknown reasons.

Luka Doncic played through a left thumb injury

Luka Doncic suffered a left thumb injury on Saturday night against the Houston Rockets. Doncic played through the injury and underwent X-rays at halftime, which yielded negative results. He got an MRI on his left thumb on Sunday back in Dallas and was diagnosed with a "low-grade" sprained left thumb.

Doncic was a full participant in the Dallas Mavericks' practice yesterday and was eventually cleared to play against the Rockets. The injury didn't slow down the three-time All-Star, who had his way against Dillon Brooks and the rest of Houston's defense.

Head coach Jason Kidd, who told reporters on Monday about Doncic's injury, was more than happy with his superstar's performance on Tuesday. Kidd praised Doncic once again for nearly putting up another triple-double.

"Sometimes we take him for granted, and we shouldn't," Kidd said. "He's about winning, but it just so happens he's a walking triple-double."

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are back in action on Friday night against the lowly Memphis Grizzlies. The Mavericks are currently tied with the Phoenix Suns and OKC Thunder for third place in the Western Conference standings with a record of 11-6.

