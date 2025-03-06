"Luka or LeBron getting traded to Suns" - NBA fans abuzz over Lakers reportedly eyeing Kevin Durant as top target this summer 

The LA Lakers are among the teams that have expressed interest in acquiring Kevin Durant in the offseason. After the Phoenix Suns' disappointing 2024-25 campaign, Durant's future with the organization is uncertain. After almost three seasons with the team, KD's stint could end over the summer.

Ad

Phoenix is 11th in the Western Conference with a 23-33 record, and its chances of making the postseason are slim. There have been talks that the Suns could trade KD after this season. One of the reasons why this has been rumored was what happened during the trade deadline.

Durant was part of the trade plan by the Suns to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. Initially, the franchise wanted to trade Bradley Beal for Butler. However, that didn't happen since the 6-foot-4 star has a no-trade clause in his contract and isn't willing to waive it. As a result, the management turned to the two-time champion.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, Los Angeles, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat are linked to Durant this summer.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After learning of this rumor, fans couldn't help but make some noise on X. Here are some of what the fans had to say.

"So Luka or Lebron getting traded to Suns…lmao," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Luka throwing Lobs to LeBron and Outlet Passes to KD for 3??" another fan said.

"KD to the Lakers would feed families," one fan posted.

Other fans believe the Lakers don't need a player like Durant as they already have Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

"'Lakers' we got Luka we good," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"As a Laker fan, how in the world would we acquire him?" another Lakers fan" said.

"LAKERS??? They must be trading LeBron," one fan commented.

Also read: "Thousand percent high af" - Fans react as Kevin Durant enjoys baseball action while supporting Ryan Dunn's brother's pitch in White Sox-Brewers

Lakers' owner speaks on the decision to trade Anthony Davis

Los Angeles made headlines this season at the trade deadline when they traded Anthony Davis to the Mavericks for Luka Doncic. Many believe the trade was a no-brainer since the franchise received a generational player. However, team owner Jeanie Buss talked about why they pulled the trigger on the blockbuster deal.

Ad

According to Buss, the consecutive losses against the Denver Nuggets in the postseason have not helped the team. With the deal, they wanted a different approach to beating one of their Western rivals.

Buss also discussed how Davis was dissatisfied with the poor frontcourt support he received. After winning the 2020 championship, Davis planned to play power forward, his initial position, alongside another center. This tactic helped the star and the squad win the 2019-20 championship.

Ad

Buss detailed that the star big man wasn't happy that he wasn't getting the help he'd been asking for years. The franchise has now moved on and is enjoying success with their newest star.

Also read: "Just get up and leave" - Kevin Durant sends bold message to fans, admits Suns play 'bad basketball'

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback