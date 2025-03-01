"Luka was out nearly 2 months with a calf strain": Lakers fans in disarray after $53,827,872 star suffers brutal injury after Rui Hachimura

The LA Lakers were hit with another injury setback on Friday as Austin Reaves was forced to leave the game against the LA Clippers early due to right calf soreness. Reaves, who is under a four-year, $53,827,872 contract, was seen heading to the locker room in the first quarter.

His injury came just a day after Rui Hachimura suffered a left knee strain in the team's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. Lakers reporter Dave McMenamin later confirmed that Reaves is scheduled for an MRI on Saturday, which will help assess the severity of his injury.

The back-to-back injuries to two key starters have left Lakers fans in a state of shock, with many expressing their frustration and concern on social media.

"This is a huge loss for the Lakers," a fan commented.

"wow, lakers getting hit hard with injuries last couple days. hope it's not gonna keep him out for a while," commented another fan.

"God I’m praying it’s nothing bad man, we coming yo on a hard schedule and we can’t lose a valuable player," a fan wrote.

"Calf soreness…Equals lowers extremity… Equals Achilles. Not a tear because we would’ve noticed on court, but could definitely be a strain. He’s been going since the Olympics & Training non stop since JJ got ahold of him lol. Not a coincidence Bron reached for his hammy last gm," wrote another fan.

"Bound to happen. Lakers have played the LEAST games this season due to cancelled games (fires). Now, having to play 3 games in 4 nights, and worse later in March, we lost Rui and now Reaves," a fan said.

"Luka was out nearly 2 months with a calf strain right? This could really derail the season," said another fan.

Austin Reaves played just nine minutes against Clippers

Austin Reaves played just 9:02 minutes against the LA Clippers before his night was cut short due to injury. In that brief stint, he scored six points, recorded one block and shot 2 of 4 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range.

If Reaves is forced to miss extended time, it would be a significant blow to the Lakers. With a challenging schedule ahead, the Purple and Gold are set to face tough opponents, including the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets, over the next two weeks.

