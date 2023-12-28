"Mark Cuban is too frugal" - Dallas Mavericks ex-owner's hunt for control of basketball operations sparks debate among NBA fans

Mark Cuban recently sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to the Adelson and Dumont families. While many were concerned that Dallas would completely say goodbye to its long-time owner, Cuban will still play a major role for the team as he takes over basketball operations.

Patrick Dumont is the Dallas Mavericks' governor and has full control of the team. Despite Cuban's new role, the former owner is aware that Dumont has the final say. Cuban has a 27% stake in the team.

Fans are debating on social media whether this is a good business decision or not. Here's what some fans had to say on X.

"Hopefully he will open up the checkbook. (Mark) Cuban is too frugal"

"How long before they let Cuban go? 2025?"

"How long until they realize that it’s not a good idea to have a non basketball guy run your basketball ops."

"What else is a governor’s sole goal supposed to be."

"Wonder what Cuban is up to? He sells the Mavs and he is not coming back to Shark Tank. Maybe just doing a soft retirement. Still kind of involved but giving himself time for other things."

"Cuban will run bball ops and know everything that goes on in the organization. Unless the stuff going on is sexual harassment and misconduct. In that case, he will know nothing about it and refer to Cynt to speak to those matters."

"Cuban always finding a way to circumvent the rules and do something seemingly fishy. Still convinced Dirk has some secret offshore account for some of the pay cuts he took over the years."

"So Dumont will have final say but Cuban will run things. Clear as mud."

Mark Cuban sells his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks

The NBA recently approved Mark Cuban's majority stake sale in the Dallas Mavericks. For nearly 24 years, Cuban was the majority owner of the team, which now makes it odd considering how the organization will be taking orders from different ownership. Cuban reportedly sold his majority stake for $3.5 billion to the Adelson and Dumont families.

Cuban bought the Mavericks for $285 million in 2000. So, he made approximately $3.2 billion in profit from selling the team. According to Josh Bowe of Mavs Moneyball, Cuban now has around 27% stake in the team. So, while he is no longer the majority owner, he's likely to remain a significant figure in management.