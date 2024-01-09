“Mark Cuban is a racist”: Elon Musk reacts to X user’s attempt in exposing ex-Mavericks owner amid DEI controversy

Mark Cuban and Elon Musk continue to spar on X, formerly Twitter, about DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion). The two have been going at it since Bill Ackman, the Harvard University Donor, expressed the need to oppose the said program. Musk is siding with Ackman while the Dallas Mavericks owner is backing up the initiative.

Musk opened the hostilities when he posted that “DEI is just another word for racism.” He also said that anyone who uses it should be ashamed. Cuban answered with a five-point response as to why the program should be maintained.

Elon Musk, in his latest volley, dug down on his conviction and called Mark Cuban something else:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Mark Cuban is a racist”

Expand Tweet

Bill Ackman’s point, which started the whole fiery exchange, was about the resignation of Claudine Gay, the first Black President in Harvard history. Gay resigned due to accusations of plagiarism. According to his essay, she was hired due to the school’s focus on diversity rather than merit and accomplishments. Ackman was one of the biggest names that called for her ouster.

Mark Cuban is taking up Harvard’s side with a response to a Twitter/X user’s post:

“It’s a for profit school. If they want primarily purple people eaters from Mars, it’s their choice.”

Cuban argued that any hiring based on DEI is through “a purely meritocratic system.”

Elon Musk wouldn’t let that slide”

“Cool, so when should we expect to see short white/Asian women on the Mavs?

Expand Tweet

The Shark Tank panelist replied with a report about his willingness to draft Brittney Griner, the former Baylor women’s star, to play in the NBA. Leading into the 2013 NBA Draft, Cuban told reporters:

"If she is the best on the board, I will take her. … You never know unless you give somebody a chance.

Griner did not join the draft, removing Cuban from that decision. She's now a WNBA superstar with the Phoenix Mercury.

Elon Musk hasn’t minced any words in the exchange. Mark Cuban, so far, has largely been very objective. The Dallas Mavericks owner could play the same game, particularly with Musk’s most recent statement.

Mark Cuban’s best draft picks were Europeans

Luka Doncic and Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki are easily the Dallas Mavericks’ best players in history. The German led the franchise to its only championship in 2011 while the Slovenian has been playing like a future MVP. The Mavericks grabbed both in the NBA draft behind some slick maneuvering from the front office with Mark Cuban’s go signal.

In 1998, the Milwaukee Bucks picked Nowitzki ninth before the Mavericks engineered a trade that landed them the lanky forward. In exchange, Dallas sent Pat Garrity and Robert “Tractor” Taylor. The big man was taken sixth by the Mavs but used as trade bait to get Nowitzki.

Expand Tweet

In 2018, Mark Cuban’s team had another nifty draft-day trade that is still reaping benefits for the franchise. Dallas grabbed Trae Young at No. 5 and then packaged him with a future first-round pick for Luka Doncic, Atlanta’s choice at No. 3.

Expand Tweet

Cuban may not have DEI in mind when he picked the Mavs’ greatest players in different drafts. Still, he has definitely proven that he will go after the best talent regardless of race.