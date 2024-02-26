“Mat Ishbia keeps on cooking”: NBA finalizing deal for Phoenix to host 2027 All-Star Game has fans buzzing with excitement 

NBA owner Mat Ishbia has made big splashes since purchasing the Phoenix Suns. He traded for Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant while sending out DeAndre Ayton and Chris Paul. He also pledged millions to build a brand new training facility for the team.

Ishbia’s spending has not seen a title yet, but he just got rewarded for his investment. According to Shams Charania, Phoenix will be awarded the 2027 NBA All-Star weekend. They will also host the 2024 WNBA All-Star game.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The news had basketball fans buzzing. One fan praised Ishbia’s moves since buying the team.

“Mat Ishbia keeps on cooking,” one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Many other fans joined in on the praise. Check out the fan reaction below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Future NBA All-Star Weekend sites

Indianapolis just hosted the 2024 All-Star Weekend. It may be the last time a smaller market gets to host the event.

The NBA announced new rules that cities must meet certain specifications to host the star-studded weekend. Cities must have three five-star hotels. They must also have at least 7,250 hotel rooms within the city.

The city’s convention center must be at least 650,000 square feet. The airport rules will also disqualify multiple NBA markets. The airport must have at least 75 nonstop domestic flights and 20 international flights to the city.

The future sites for the next two years before Phoenix have already been announced. The game will stay on the West coast for the foreseeable future.

The 2025 All-Star weekend will be held in San Francisco, California. The home of the Golden State Warriors, Chase Center, will host the All-Star game on February 16, 2025. The weekend will span from February 14-16.

Chase Center will host all of the on-court events. That includes the Rising Stars game on Friday and All-Star Saturday night.

Additional events will be hosted throughout the Bay Area. The city last hosted the event in 2000, when the team still played in Oakland.

In 2026, the All-Star game will move south down the West Coast to Los Angeles. The All-Star game will be hosted in the new LA Clippers arena, the Intuit Dome, on February 15, 2026. The weekend events will span from February 13-15. All the on-court events will be in the new Intuit Dome. It will be the seventh time the event will be in LA, and the first time since 2018.

The Intuit Dome is set to open in the Inglewood neighborhood of LA next season. The $2 billion building is set to host Clippers games and other events later this year. It will have a capacity of 18,000. An Usher concert in late September is the first scheudled ticketed event in the new arena.