“Math ain’t mathing”: NBA fans bamboozled at ESPN’s title odds

With just a few days to go in the NBA regular season, ESPN put out an updated look at title odds for the top teams. This resulted in an array of responses from fans following a questionable top three.

As expected, the Boston Celtics are the heavy favorites to win the championship this year. After them, the team with the next highest odds is the Milwaukee Bucks, followed by the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

As the Bucks continue to struggle to close out the year, fans were puzzled by ESPN's decision to give them higher odds than the Nuggets.

"Short Bucks, Long Nuggets," wrote X user @Rock228VIX.

"Then hang an 11-1 for Denver on @ESPNBet you cowards. Oh, that’s right, you know your own power index is crap." Said X user @TradeUndrDaRadr.

"How ESPN thinks the Cavs are 3x more likely to win than the Knicks is comical," wrote X user @MikeEglinton.

Since bringing in Doc Rivers as coach, the Bucks have been a .500 team. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the NBA. They are currently tied for first place in the Western Conference with the Minnesota Timberwolves at 55-24.

Denver has looked poised to repeat as champions all season long, which is why fans are baffled at the latest power index.

What changes should be made to the latest NBA power index?

With the playoffs just around the corner, multiple areas of the NBA power index should be changed. The Boston Celtics have earned being the heavy favorite, but multiple teams below them should be shifted around.

As many fans said on social media, the Denver Nuggets need to be ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks. Since bringing in Doc Rivers, Milwaukee has not looked like a team ready to contend. The Nuggets lost some depth in the offseason, but are still more than equipped to represent the West in the NBA Finals.

Two other teams that could swap places are the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. They're neck-and-neck in the standings, and should have similar odds. Even though the Knicks lost Julius Randle this season, they've proven to still have depth behind Jalen Brunson. Due to the Cavaliers being a streaky team all year, an argument can be made for their odds dipping slightly.

Aside from those two teams, the only other group that could have higher odds is the OKC Thunder. They have an MVP candidate on their roster in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and have been a top team in the West all season. Inexperience is a key weakness for them, but their stellar two-way play could allow them to surprise people in the postseason.