Matt Barnes shouts out Kendrick Lamar after 'Not Like Us' drop: "One of the homies said Kendrick needs to be tested for PEDs"

Matt Barnes is the latest basketball player to comment on the rap beef that is taking over the culture. Kendrick Lamar and Drake escalated their beef by trading diss tracks in rapid time. Kendrick’s latest track, “Not Like Us,” saw Lamar tearing into Drake, earning Barnes' approval. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Barnes voiced his admiration for Lamar.

“One of the homies said Kendrick need to be tested for PED’s,” Barnes wrote.

The former NBA player and his friend were giving praise to Lamar saying his bars were so good, he must be on performance-enhancing drugs. Barnes and his crew appear to be on Lamar’s side in this one.

Drake had the last move in the ongoing battle. The world now awaits to see if Lamar will once again respond to the Canadian rapper's verbal and musical attack.

Drake and Matt Barnes have previous beef

Matt Barnes may have previous reasons why he is siding with Kendrick Lamar in the hip-hop beef. Back in 2016, Drake threw some alleged shade at Barnes.

Drake wore a Derek Fisher Lakers jersey during his concert in Los Angeles in 2016. It was a bit of an odd choice of all the Lakers legend jerseys to choose from. Drake is a known Kobe Bryant fan and even has his numbers 8 and 24 on display at his personal basketball gym in his mansion. Yet Drake chose a Fisher jersey instead of Bryant. Some took it as a shot toward Matt Barnes, given his beef with Fisher.

Barnes and Fisher reportedly got into a physical altercation in 2015. The two got into a fight over Barne’s ex-wife Gloria Govan. Barnes reportedly drove 95 miles to Fisher’s house just to fight him.

Barnes has since said the beef between the two is over. He told Bleacher Report that he eventually forgave Fisher for moving in with his ex-wife.

“[Derek Fisher] doesn’t owe me anything. I just thought we were better than that. You gonna move in with my wife and kids? And not have the courage to tell me ... I’ve forgiven him but I just don’t respect him. Just be good to my kids. The day that stops there’s going to be a real-life problem,” Barnes said.

The incident between Barnes and Fisher even made its way into hip-hop lore. Kanye West once referenced the Matt Barnes fight in his song “30 Hours”.

“I’m about to drive ninety miles like Matt Barnes just to whoop a n**** ass,” West rapped.

Perhaps Barnes will get name dropped once again in Kendrick Lamar’s next diss track if he drops another bomb on Drake. Barnes is from California like Lamar so there is a West Coast connection.