Max Christie stats tonight: How did ex-Lakers wing fare in Mavericks debut vs 76ers? (Feb. 4)

Former Lakers wing Max Christie made his Dallas Mavericks debut Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, stepping onto the court for the first time since being included in the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to LA.

The 21-year-old guard checked in midway through the first quarter and got on the board with a free throw, marking his first points as a Maverick. Three minutes later, he knocked down his first field goal for Dallas — a 3-pointer.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Christie kept his momentum going in the second quarter, assisting Dante Exum on a finger-roll layup before drilling another triple a minute later.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He closed out the half with yet another 3-pointer, bringing his halftime total to 10 points in his Mavericks debut.

He had a quieter second half, adding only five points to his tally as the Mavericks' offense cooled off.

Dallas failed to capitalize late and lost 118-116.

Below are Max Christie’s full stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Max Christie 31:50 15 9 3 5 8 62.5 4 4 100 1 2 50.0 2 7 1 0 2 2 1

Max Christie sends message to Lakers nation following trade to Mavericks

Having developed into a promising 3-and-D player with the Lakers, Max Christie was part of the blockbuster trade package, along with Anthony Davis, that brought Luka Doncic to LA.

Before fully turning the page to his new chapter, he took to Instagram to express his gratitude for his time in LA.

“At 19, to be drafted and to be able to play for a franchise as prestigious as the Los Angeles Lakers is something I’ll always cherish,” he wrote on Instagram. “These last two and a half years have been filled with joy, growth, and memories I will never take for granted.”

“As for my new path going forward, I’m extremely excited to begin a new chapter and embrace my new opportunity with the Dallas Mavericks. Blessed to be part of another great organization with great fans, players, and staff who have such high goals and expectations for the franchise.”

This season, Christie has been putting up career-best numbers, averaging 8.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.