Memphis Grizzlies updated depth chart as Ja Morant undergoes season-ending surgery for shoulder injury

Ja Morant is set to undergo shoulder surgery after a season-ending injury, and the blow couldn't have come at a worse time. The Memphis Grizzlies finally had the services of their star point guard after he served his 25-game suspension and improved to 13-23 after a dismal start to the season. Now, the side will look to go back to the drawing board and rely on their secondary options for the remainder of the season. That said, the franchise is optimistic that Morant will be fully fit and ready for the 2024-25 season.

The 24-year-old has been ruled out of Tuesday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. The decision for surgery was made after what was determined as a subluxation in his right shoulder during practice on Saturday. He was also a notable absentee in the team's win over the Phoenix Suns.

The absence will mean that the Grizzlies will have to again battle without the guard who helped them go 6-3 in their last nine games. The team is already without center Steven Adams who was ruled out for the season with a knee injury. Ja Morant missing game time will now place the onus on guards Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, and Derrick Rose (who is still recovering from a left hamstring strain).

Memphis Grizzlies updated depth chart minus Ja Morant

Without Ja Morant, the playmaking duties will now fall on Marcus Smart, who was the team's PG against the Suns. Should he be the option, here's what Memphis' starting lineup could look like

Position Player PG Marcus Smart SG Desmond Bane SF Luke Kennard PF Xavier Tillman C Jaren Jackson Jr.

Smart averages 14.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists this season. His best games of the season were against the Suns (25 points) and the LA Lakers in the contest prior with 29 points. The next option the Grizzlies can go with is Desmond Bane.

Position Player PG Desmond Bane SG Marcus Smart SF Luke Kennard PF Xavier Tillman C Jaren Jackson Jr.

If Smart and Bane suffer injuries, the third option would be Derrick Rose, if he is part of the lineup after recovering from his hamstring injury.

Position Player PG Derrick Rose SG Marcus Smart/Desmond Bane SF Luke Kennard PF Jaren Jackson Jr. C Xavier Tillman

Earlier, Rose stressed what Ja Morant brought to the table leading up to his return from suspension. He said (via Sports Illustrated):

“He’s a hardworking m**********r. I know that. I’m proud of him, very proud of him. Never complains. He’s there early, there after, at shootaround, practices. He’s doing everything the team wants him to do, and I’m just happy that he’s creating his reality and his bubble. You can just see it. You haven’t heard anything about him. And that’s a great thing.”

The team was dependent on Morant to deliver but will now have to deal with his absence. Should the rest of the team still build on the momentum and stay healthy, the Grizzlies are still playoff contenders via the play-in tournament.