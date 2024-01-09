Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks starting lineups and depth chart Jan. 9, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday for the fourth and final game of the season between the southwest rivals. The Mavs lead the series 2-1, with the team on the road victorious every time.

The Grizzlies announced earlier in the day that their superstar Ja Morant will miss the entirety of the season due to a tear on his shoulder. The injury occurred during practice following the win against the Lakers on the road on Saturday. This setback is huge for the Grizzlies, as they have struggled mightily without Morant. They're below .500, with a 6-19 record.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, have dealt with injuries all season. Luka Doncic's MVP-caliber season has kept them afloat in the West in the sixth position. With Kyrie Irving back in the lineup, they've won three straight and looking to extend that streak.

The tip-off is at 8:30 pm EST at the American Airlines Center. You can catch the live action for the game on NBA TV, as well as Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Southeast.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks: Injuries

Memphis Grizzlies injuries for Jan. 9

The Grizzlies have struggled with injuries all season long. Steven Adams (C) and Brandon Clarke (PF) have been sidelined since December with knee and Achilles injury, respectively.

Derrick Rose (PG) is listed out for the game and will be re-evaluated in a week. The power forwards, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama are both day-to-day in their evaluation for the game on Tuesday, monitoring their knees.

Ja Morant, meanwhile, is out for the season with a labral tear upon MRI reveal.

Dallas Mavericks injuries for Jan. 9

Maxi Kleber (PF) will remain out with his toe injury. Rookie starter Dereck Lively (C) is listed out with an ankle injury.

Dante Exum (G) is out with a heel injury. Grant Williams (PF) is listed day-to-day, monitoring his ankle for Tuesday's game.

Luka Doncic (PG) is listed as questionable versus the Grizzlies. He scored 34 points on Sunday while being questionable for the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted lineups and depth chart

Memphis Grizzlies predicted lineups and depth chart for Jan. 9

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Marcus Smart Jacob Gilyard SG Luke Kennard Ziare Williams John Konchar SF Desmond Bane Vince Williams Jr. David Roddy PF Jaren Jackson Jr. * Santi Aldama * C Bismack Biyombo Xavier Tillman

(*) Questionable/Day to day

Dallas Mavericks predicted lineups and depth chart for Jan. 9

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic * Jaden Hardy Seth Curry SG Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr. SF Josh Green Olivier Maxence Prosper PF Derrick Jones Jr. Grant Williams * Markieff Morris C Dwight Powell Richaun Holmes

(*) Questionable/Day to day

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks: Key Matchups

Luka Doncic vs Jaren Jackson Jr.

Doncic has been on a tear, averaging 35 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in his last five games. He will continue to facilitate offence for the Mavs, with the spread-wide pick-and-roll, largely picking weaker defenders on switches.

Jaren Jackson Jr., the reigning defensive player of the year, will play a significant role in slowing down Maverick's offence.

Kyrie Irving vs Marcus Smart

Another former defensive player of the year will take on the challenge of guarding one of the toughest one-on-one matchups in Kyrie Irving.

Irving has averaged 25 points, six assists and four rebounds in 12 games against Marcus Smart. This matchup could influence the game significantly.