Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - April 22nd, 2023 | Game 3, 2023 NBA Playoffs

The Memphis Grizzlies proved their mettle by beating the LA Lakers in Game 2 without injured All-Star guard Ja Morant. Memphis leaned on the performances of Xavier Tillman and Tyus Jones to tie their series at one game apiece.

On a night when the Lakers could have gone 2-0 up, Memphis’ reserves stepped up big time. Tillman, who might not have played had Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke been healthy, had a career night against LA.

StatMuse @statmuse Xavier Tillman tonight:



22 PTS

13 REB

10-13 FG



First Grizzlies player to reach those numbers on 75 FG% in a playoff game. Xavier Tillman tonight:22 PTS13 REB10-13 FGFirst Grizzlies player to reach those numbers on 75 FG% in a playoff game. https://t.co/tm348ZrBLe

Tillman played 32 minutes and finished the game with 22 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. The backup big man personified the Grizzlies’ gritty approach to the game. He grabbed five offensive rebounds, hustled for every 50-50 ball that was within his vicinity and played stout defense on Anthony Davis.

Tyus Jones, Ja Morant’s backup, orchestrated the Memphis Grizzlies’ offense with precision and efficiency. He tallied 10 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal. Jones committed just one turnover and ran rings around his counterpart D’Angelo Russell of the LA Lakers.

Guru @DrGuru_ After tonight’s win over the Lakers, the Grizzlies are 33-13 over the last two seasons when Tyus Jones starts in place of Ja Morant After tonight’s win over the Lakers, the Grizzlies are 33-13 over the last two seasons when Tyus Jones starts in place of Ja Morant 😳 https://t.co/vEI6OLqmRb

“D-Lo” couldn’t get his game going when matched up against the sneakily good Jones. Russell finished with five points, seven rebounds, four assists and four turnovers. Considering the stakes of the game, it was a horrible showing from the former All-Star.

Where to watch

Game 3 of the series between the Memphis Grizzlies and LA Lakers starts at 10:00 PM ET. ESPN will feature the game on national TV while Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports Memphis will handle local coverage.

The game can also be streamlined via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

After the Memphis Grizzlies’ crucial win, Dillon Brooks started talking smack in a postgame interview. Here’s what the Grizzlies’ controversial guard/forward had to say about his confrontation with LA Lakers superstar LeBron James:

“I don’t care. He’s old. I was waiting for that. I was expecting him to do that Game 4, Game 5. He got to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have said that earlier on.

“I poke bears. I don’t respect no one til they come and give me 40 [points].

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Classic Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James: “I don’t care. He’s old. … I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.”



And Brooks had plenty more to say. Classic Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James: “I don’t care. He’s old. … I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.”And Brooks had plenty more to say. https://t.co/uWLONrubPZ

“King James” refused to be baited into a war of words when asked to say something about Brooks’ comments:

“Tomorrow’s going to be a great game. I’m not here for bulls**t. I’m ready to play and that’s it.”

Dave McMenamin @mcten After generally side stepping questions about Dillon Brooks’ comments, LeBron James cut off his media availability with a simple message. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… After generally side stepping questions about Dillon Brooks’ comments, LeBron James cut off his media availability with a simple message. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yVcWNWf5g4

Dillon Brooks has thrown the gauntlet and LeBron James, whether he admits it or not, will be ready to respond on the court.

James might be the one bear Brooks should have kept his distance. LBJ is 10-3 in his career against the brash Memphis Grizzlies enforcer. He averaged 25.2 points on 52.2% shooting in those games. The NBA’s all-time scoring leader might drop 40 on Saturday to troll Brooks.

Game prediction

Spread: Lakers (-4.5)

Total (O/U): 220.5

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+175) vs. Lakers (-205)

Anthony Davis is certain to have heard the slander thrown against him after Xavier Tillman’s career night. D’Angelo Russell must be feeling the same way. The LA Lakers can't get the same performance from either of them and hope to win.

Finally, LeBron James has got to be straining at the leash to show Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies who they’re messing with.

LA Lakers 110, Memphis Grizzlies 100

Also read: "That bear is coming, that bear is LeBron James” – Kendrick Perkins warns Dillon Brooks of 4x NBA champion’s fury

