Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - April 28th, 2023 | NBA Playoffs, Game 6

The Memphis Grizzlies put on a dominating display in Game 5 against the LA Lakers to extend their season. Memphis’ 116-99 win on Wednesday cut LA’s lead to 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Friday.

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane put the Grizzlies on their backs to shift the series back to Los Angeles. They combined for 64 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists. Jaren Jackson Jr., the newly-named Defensive Player of the Year winner, added 18 points and 10 rebounds, four of which were offensive boards.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT GRIZZLIES FORCE GAME 6 IN LA 🍿



Morant: 31 PTS | 10 REB | 7 AST

Bane: 33 PTS | 10 REB | 5 AST GRIZZLIES FORCE GAME 6 IN LA 🍿Morant: 31 PTS | 10 REB | 7 ASTBane: 33 PTS | 10 REB | 5 AST https://t.co/Wug1P2cNLa

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite the lopsided loss, the LA Lakers kept the game close until about four minutes left in the third quarter. LA trailed 75-74 before the Grizzlies launched a blistering 19-2 run, bridging the third and fourth quarters.

The Lakers responded with a last-ditch 20-7 rally in the final period but couldn’t get closer than 12 points. LA coach Darvin Ham pulled out LeBron James around the three-minute mark. The four-time MVP played 37 minutes and scored 15 points on 17 shots. James missed all but one of his nine three-point attempts.

Anthony Davis, after a poor Game 4, stepped up big. He led the Lakers with 31 points and 19 rebounds but didn’t get enough support.

Davis and James vowed to be better for Game 6 in front of their home fans.

Where to watch

Game 6 of the first-round series between the Memphis Grizzlies and LA Lakers will start at 10:30 PM ET. ESPN will air the game on national TV while Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports Memphis will handle local coverage.

The game can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

LeBron James and Anthony Davis haven’t put together a game where both of them played to their usual level. At least one of them has struggled through the first five games of their series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Game 6 might be when they’d step up together for the LA Lakers.

“King James” told the media after the Game 5 loss that he played like “s**t.” The NBA’s all-time leading scorer vowed to be much better the next time they play.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN “Tonight, I was sh—. And I’ll be better in Game 6.” LeBron James expresses the disappointment felt in his performance tonight. “Tonight, I was sh—. And I’ll be better in Game 6.” LeBron James expresses the disappointment felt in his performance tonight. https://t.co/5OlfN6gqbO

The Grizzlies had a 16-25 record away from FedEx Forum during the regular season. This trend has continued in the two games they played at Crypto.com Arena. Memphis hit 37.6% from the field, including 33.3% from deep in Game 3. They followed it up with 39.6% and 21.4% in Game 4.

If the Memphis Grizzlies can’t solve their offensive woes in Los Angeles, their season could be over. Ja Morant needs one of his teammates to help him carry the offensive load. Desmond Bane has had two consecutive games where he’s been superb on offense.

If Bane maintains his form for Game 6, the Grizzlies might have a chance of extending the series back to Memphis for Game 7.

Game prediction

Spread: Lakers (-4.5)

Total (O/U): 219

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+165) vs. Lakers (-198)

The Memphis Grizzlies have been resilient this season, but they also remain a poor team on the road. Playing outside the FedEx Forum has caused them trouble starting the regular season.

The LA Lakers will be boosted by their home fans. LeBron James will likely not play badly in back-to-back games. The Lakers don't want to go back to Memphis for Game 7 as the Grizzlies’ 35-6 home record topped the NBA before the playoffs.

LA Lakers 115, Memphis Grizzlies 108

Poll : 0 votes