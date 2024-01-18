Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups and depth charts for January 18 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday as part of the NBA's five-game-slate schedule. The tip off is set at 10 p.m. ET at the Target Center Arena in Minneapolis, and the game will be nationally televised on TNT. Fubo TV and NBA League Pass provide live-streaming services with a free trial that gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth.

The Wolves have won both games with the Grizzlies this season. The Wolves are atop the West with 29-11, including 16-2 at home, and are on a three-game winning streak. In their most recent game, they beat the Detroit Pistons 124-117 on the road, led by Anthony Edwards' 27 points, eight rebounds, five assists and Rudy Gobert's 19 p and 16 r double-double.

The Grizzlies (15-25), meanwhile, are 13th in the West. However, in their last game, they beat the Golden State Warriors 116-107 at home to spoil Draymond Green's return, with rookie GG Jackson II producing a big night of 23 points and six rebounds. The Grizzlies have split their last 10 games and are 11-10 on the road.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injuries

Memphis Grizzlies injuries for Jan. 18

The Grizzlies have seven players on their injury list. Derrick Rose PG (thigh), Jake LaRavia F (left ankle), Desmond Bane SG (left ankle), Marcus Smart PG (right finger), Ja Morant PG (right shoulder), Brandon Clarke PF (Achilles) and Steven Adams C (knee) are out.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries for Jan. 18

Jaylen Clark G (Achilles) is out.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting lineups and depth chart

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart

Player Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luke Kennard Jacob Gilyard Scotty Pippen Jr. SG Vince Williams John Konchar SF Ziaire Williams David Roddy PF Jaren Jackson Jr. GG Jackson C Xavier Tillman Santi Aldama

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups and depth chart

Player Starter 2nd 3rd PG Mike Conley Jordan McLaughin Shake Milton SG Anthony Edwards Nickeil Alexander-Walker Wendell Moore Jr. SF Jaden McDaniels Kyle Anderson PF Karl-Anthony Towns Naz Reid C Rudy Gobert Luka Garza Leonard Miller

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Key matchups

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs Anthony Edwards

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is expected to be challenged by the high-flying Edwards, be it at the rim in straight-line verticality or guarding on the perimeter in isolation.

Players shoot 41.1% on 10.8 attempts in the paint and 41.3% on 6.4 attempts in the mid-range when guarded by Jackson Jr. He boasts a 111.9 defensive rating this season.

Edwards, meanwhile, is averaging 26 p, 5.4 r, 5 a and 1.3 steals in 34.7 minutes. He boasts a +264 rating for the season, with the Wolves +6.3 with him on the court.

This matchup could dictate the game, as Edwards is at his best when attacking the pick-and-roll with a spread offense. Jackson Jr. would need to be careful of getting in foul trouble, especially early in the game, as Edwards would expect physicality.

GG Jackson vs Rudy Gobert

Grizzlies rookie Jackson has been unleashed as the team faces injury woes. With extended minutes, he has made the most out of it. Jackson is averaging 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks on 65.5% shooting from the field and 56.2% from beyond the arc in his last two games.

Gobert, meanwhile, has been the key for the Wolves' league-best defense with 108.9 net rating. His defensive rating is 104.0, which is better than Jackson's 105.3 when he won the DPOY.

Gobert will look to neutralise GG Jackson's hot shooting stretch, with Karl Anthony Towns playing excellent help defense.

